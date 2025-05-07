BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

When it comes to Pedro Pascal, fans can’t get enough of his charm, talent, and iconic roles in hits like “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian.” But beyond the screen, there’s another star rising in the Pascal family — his sister, Lux Pascal. Pedro Pascal’s trans sister is making headlines of her own with her vibrant energy, powerful performances, and fearless authenticity. From her theater roots in Chile to gracing red carpets confidently, Lux is blazing her own trail — and Pedro couldn’t be prouder.

Lux Pascal Came Out in 2021—And Pedro Pascal Was Her Biggest Cheerleader

According to People magazine, Pedro Pascal’s trans sister came out publicly as a transgender woman in February 2021. She shared the news in a cover story for Ya, a Chilean magazine. During the interview, she revealed she had been receiving hormonal treatment since the year prior and how supportive her family was.

“[It was] something that’s very natural for everyone in my family,” the actress explained. “It’s almost something that they expected to happen.”

Pascal also told the magazine that her brother was her biggest cheerleader.

“[He] has been an important part of this. He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me,” she shared. “He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

She noted that he also had the sweetest reaction when she came out as trans to him.

Pedro Pascal Is Loud and Proud for the LGBTQIA+ Community

It’s no surprise that the “Gladiator II” actor supports his sister! Known for his outspoken allyship for the LGBTQIA+ community, he regularly uses his platform to uplift queer voices, fight hate and share messages of inclusion.

He posts affirmations and Pride messages on social media, attends LGBTQIA+ events, and constantly amplifies the voices of those often left out. When anti-trans rhetoric spikes online or in the media, he isn’t afraid to clap back.

The actor recently called out author JK Rowling for her transphobic tweet.

Her celebratory tweet sparked outrage! Activists like Tariq Raouf posted a video criticizing her, which Pascal commented on.

“Heinous LOSER behavior.”

He cemented his stance by wearing a “PROTECT THE DOLLS” shirt at the London premiere of “Thunderbolts.”

Lux Pascal Is the Star You Should Be Watching

Born in Chile, Lux studied theater before relocating to New York City to attend Juilliard. She graduated in 2023 and has been turning heads with her acting and modeling work ever since. Some of her most notable roles include “Los 80,” “Hamlet,” and “The Who & The What?”

Pedro Pascal’s trans sister also continues to make waves in fashion, serving stunning looks in editorials and public events. With her bold sense of style, magnetic energy, and strong sense of self, she is ready to take on whatever Hollywood throws her way.

Pedro Pascal’s trans sister is a rising star, a proud voice in the LGBTQIA+ community, and a true force to be reckoned with. With Pedro in her corner and the world at her feet, she is just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

What do you admire most about Lux Pascal’s journey? Share your thoughts below!