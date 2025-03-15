Say What Now? Kristin Davis Reveals Which Sex and the City Storyline Gave Her the ‘Ick’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Davis expressed her strong dislike for the Season six plot involving her TV husband Evan Handler, also known as Harry, saying, “I just hated that storyline so much.”

There were some wild storylines on Sex and the City, but for Kristin Davis, there’s one that still haunts her two decades later.

During Thursday’s episode of her podcast Are You a Charlotte?, Davis, who played Charlotte York on the original series and has reprised her role in the spinoff, And Just Like That… said it was a Season six scene with her on-screen husband, Evan Handler, that really gave her the “ick.”

Advertisement

The scene in question involved Charlotte and her second husband Harry, dealing with a bout of food poisoning. The characters were supposed to be enjoying a date night at a fancy French restaurant, dining on cheeses and wine when night things took a turn for the worse and the pair ended up sick in the bathroom.

“I just hated that storyline so much,” Davis admitted, noting that she even went to the writers of the episode in an attempt to cut the scene completely. “I went to Elisa Zuritsky and Julia Rottenberg [the writers of the episode] and said, ‘Please, do we have to do this? Why?'”

Sadly, they wouldn’t budge, telling Davis they thought the cringey moment between Charlotte and Harry was too funny to leave out.

“They were like, ‘It’s so funny,'” she recalled. “I think it was based on a story where someone went to France and had a similar experience with their decadent cheeses, which we’re not used to here.”

Advertisement

Davis added, “I didn’t like that. I didn’t want to lay on the floor of the bathroom with Evan in stained T-shirts. Ick.”

Davis has been sharing a lot of BTS scoop since launching her podcast, including revealing that Kyle MacLachlan turned down the chance to reprise his role as Charlotte’s first husband, Trey, in the 2021 reboot.

“[Executive producer] Michael Patrick [King] has this thing where he doesn’t like us to talk about ideas for stories that didn’t happen,” Davis explained. “But I’m just gonna tell you guys that there was an idea that Trey/Kyle would come on And Just Like That, and then it didn’t happen. And so Kyle and I had to talk about it, because I was kinda mad at him. I said, ‘Why didn’t you come on? We wanted you to come on.'”

As for MacLachlan’s reasoning, Davis said his storyline had a bit of sad note, and that wasn’t how he wanted to return to the franchise.

Advertisement

“He said, ‘I just wanted it to be amazing,’ meaning that it had a kind of almost a sad note. I think I’m not saying too much. I hope Michael’s not gonna be mad at me. There was a bit of a sad note, but it had this incredible lead up to me seeing Trey again,” she shared.

MacLachlan isn’t totally ruling out a SATC return, however, telling PEOPLE he’d be open to joining that AJLT cast if Trey’s storyline was enticing enough.

“I think it would be really fun to return, yeah, I do,” he told the outlet. “They had reached out. I just felt that the idea that they had — I wanted a little bit more to it. I wanted the relationship that we had to be a little deeper.”

“Maybe they’ll come back with another idea,” MacLachlan added. “I’d be game.”

Advertisement

And Just Like That… season 3 is expected to hit Max sometime in 2025, but a release date has not yet been announced.

via: TooFab