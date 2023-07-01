Janelle Monáe Pops a Titty Out at Essence Festival

Janelle Monáe shared a glimpse of her right titty with the audience at the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans Friday.

via Page Six:

The “Make Me Feel” singer took the stage in a black and white geometric-patterned set that consisted of a bikini top, shorts and matching hat.

At one point during the life performance, Monáe lifted up one side of her top to reveal her breast.

The 37-year-old’s perky bust was partially censored, as it had a pink flower-shaped sticker discretely covering her nipple.

However, Essence Fest is not first time Monáe has flashed her breasts in recent months.

In May, the “Glass Onion” star sent the internet abuzz when a video of her showing off her boobs during a live performance went viral.

Monáe’s fashion sense has evolved in recent years. She first stepped out onto the Hollywood scene wearing designer suits that presented a much more conservative look.

However, last July, the non-binary musician – who uses she/her and they/them pronouns – gave a glimpse of the less-clothed version of herself by sharing a shot of herself topless.

“Earthly Pleasures,” the “Hidden Figures” star wrote alongside it. “Topless beaches in Ibiza hit different…My ancestors hyping me up will always keep me adventurous.”

Monáe then posed topless for the June 2023 cover of Rolling Stone and confessed in the magazine that she feels “much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.”

Last month, the Grammy nominee debuted a new single called “Lipstick Lover” and tweeted a short clip of herself swimming pool in a see-through wet t-shirt to promote it.

The provocative clip has been viewed more than 2.9 million times.

Monáe told Rolling Stone ahead of her new album, “The Age of Pleasure,” how she has reinvented herself, noting, “It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f— lifestyle.”

Good for her. We’re living for Janelle’s freedom — everyone should aspire so to feel so good!