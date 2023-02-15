Rebel Wilson Says Her 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Wouldn't Allow Her to Lose 10 More Pounds

Rebel Wilson says she was forced to postpone her health journey until after the “Pitch Perfect” movies wrapped – because her contract allegedly prevented her from losing more than 10 pounds.

via Page Six:

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie,” the actress shared on Wednesday’s episode of Spotify’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds.”

The 42-year-old actress added, “Yeah, you have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

She famously portrayed the character “Fat Amy” in the film trilogy. Wilson said that she wasn’t offended by the role and loved playing her because she is “so confident and ballsy.”

But Wilson explained that she had been thinking about “getting healthier” for a while because she wanted to shape up to help her chances at fertility ahead of turning 40.

“I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,’” she recalled. “It really hit me hard because I was living a fantastic bigger life.”

The situation made Wilson “re-examine” her lifestyle and she “slowly became healthier.”

She also shared that she wanted to lose weight so she could diversify the roles she played in her movie career.

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles. I love those characters,” she said. “But then I did want to do more things but I felt like being the bigger girl you’re just more pigeonholed.”

All three movies in the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy came out between 2012 and 2017.

The “Senior Year” star ultimately began her “year of health” in 2020 and lost more than 70 pounds.

Wilson revealed in 2021 that her team initially didn’t want her to embark on her health journey because they believed it would have a negative impact on her acting career.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood. When I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this year of health. I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’” she told the BBC at the time.

“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

While Wilson initially changed up her diet and exercise routine to help her fertility chances, she ended up welcoming her child via surrogate. Her daughter, Royce, was born in November 2022.

Wilson knew she was going to have a baby prior to dating her current partner, Ramona Agruma. But the actress said that she told Agruma about her baby a few months into dating and she was “just so great about it.”

“Ramona was right there at the birth. We watched the baby pop out together,” Wilson told “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, adding that having a baby has brought the pair closer together.

Wilson confirmed she was dating Agruma in June 2022 while simultaneously coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

While rumors swirled that the pair got engaged after seven months of dating last November, Wilson denied the claims.

This week, Wilson spoke about coming out, explaining that she was met with love and support but that Agruma’s family “hasn’t been as accepting.”

Wilson previously dated Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch for six months but they broke up in February 2021.

