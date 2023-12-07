And the Winner of Netflix's Inaugural Squid Game: The Challenge Is...

The winner of Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” has been named.

via: People

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the finale of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge.

Throughout 10 nail-biting episodes, Squid Game: The Challenge whittled 456 players down to one winner: Mai!

The eliminations leading up to Mai’s victory were nothing short of grueling, with each episode chock-full of competitive spirit as the players fiercely schemed, betrayed and fought for their chance at taking home a life-changing cash prize of $4.56 million.

During the game, players crossed the finish line in Red Light, Green Light, licked their way through difficult Dalgona cookie shapes, hopped over a trap-doored glass bridge and participated in a variety of other children’s games similar to the reality show’s deadlier viral Netflix predecessor, Squid Game.

However, only three players would make it to the finale — and only one would take home the prize.

Netflix first announced the reality show in June 2022, then announced a second season order for the “biggest reality competition series ever” ahead of the season 1 finale.

And a sequence at the end of the finale — which followed joyous shots of several of this season’s fan-favorite players enjoying their lives (yes, lives!) after the competition — teased a new season to come with the series’ signature black, pink-bowed boxes and yet another round of ominous middle-of-the-night van pickups.

Season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge can be streamed in full on Netflix. Recruitment for season 2 is now open at SquidGameCasting.com.