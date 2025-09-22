BY: DM Published 9 hours ago

Jimmy Kimmel’s sudden removal from ABC’s late-night lineup set off a firestorm — and queer celebrities and allies pushed back loud and fast. ABC confirmed it pre-empted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “indefinitely” after Kimmel criticized the political reaction to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The move prompted major affiliate groups and the FCC chair to weigh in.

On social media, outrage mixed with grief about what many called a politically driven silencing of comedic commentary. Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and others used their shows to call the move a dangerous precedent for free expression.

Many LGBTQIA+ celebrities are also weighing in and sharing support for Kimmel amid the suspension.

LGBTQIA+ celebs are standing by Kimmel.

LGBTQIA+ stars rallied quickly to show support for Kimmel. Wanda Sykes — who had been scheduled to appear on Kimmel’s show — posted an Instagram video condemning the move. “Let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve the Gaza issue within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year,” Sykes said. “Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.”

Bowen Yang called Kimmel’s monologue “factual information” that shouldn’t have gotten him pulled. “The MAGA Gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving,” Yang wrote on Instagram per Out.

Rosie O’Donnell, a staunch Donald Trump critic, fired off a message slamming the administration. “This is unacceptable — f**k this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives — bowing to the orange monster — America is no more,” O’Donnell wrote.

Billy Eichner, Alison Brie, and several other LGBTQIA+ personalities also amplified the call that the move looked less like corporate discipline and more like state-adjacent coercion.

ABC, Sinclair, and Nexstar Media are standing by the suspension.

Nexstar Media — which owns more than 200 local TV stations — said it “strongly objects” to Kimmel’s comments. In a statement to People magazine, Nexstar said it would replace the program in its markets, calling his remarks “offensive and insensitive.”

Additionally, FCC Chair Brendan Carr publicly applauded the pressure on ABC, saying broadcasters should push back on programming that “falls short of community values.” “I want to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing. Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest,” Carr wrote on X. “While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values. I hope that other broadcasters follow Nexstar’s lead.”

Sinclair went even further, calling the suspension “not enough” and urging the FCC and ABC to take additional action. The company announced it would air alternatives in the Kimmel timeslot and released a statement objecting to his remarks.

“Sinclair will not lift the suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” the company said in a statement. “Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.”

ABC declined to provide a detailed public explanation beyond confirming the pre-emption. Kimmel has not yet issued a statement.

