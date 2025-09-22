BY: DM Published 10 hours ago

Rapper Doja Cat’s fifth studio album “Vie” is officially set to drop on Sept. 26, and it might feature a very special guest. The pop-driven project leans on retro ’70s–’80s vibes with a modern twist. “I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project,” she told V Magazine. “I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it’s popular.”

Doja’s recent promo clips and the “Jealous Type” era spotlight glam mirrors, runway energy, and lipstick flair — imagery that reminded many viewers of Drag Race’s Werk Room. Now, fans online suggest RuPaul could make an appearance on the album.

Here’s what we know so far about his possible inclusion on “Vie.”

Why do fans think RuPaul might be on the tracklist?

Ru knows the music scene, and fans believe he could land a spot on Doja’s Vie. They point to several “clues” proving the “Drag Race” star will appear. One teaser for a track nicknamed “AHH MEN!” includes a campy chuckle that listeners compared to RuPaul’s signature laugh. Once that idea hit social media, it spread quickly.

Doja’s recent beauty moves, including her MAC ambassadorship reveal at the VMAs, and the album’s retro, queer-friendly aesthetics, gave fans even more reason to expect Mama Ru might show up. Still, none of these hints confirms his involvement. The snippets fueled sharp fan sleuthing, but it remains a rumor until official credits or a statement drop. Additionally, there is no public record of Doja and Ru working together.

Doja occupies a complicated space with queer audiences. She’s celebrated by many in the LGBTQIA+ community for her campy fashion, inclusive themes, and fandom ties, but she’s also had past controversies. According to Vibe, old homophobic slurs made by the rapper resurfaced in 2018 and led to public apologies. In recent years, she’s leaned heavily into flamboyant visuals, Pride events, and outspoken support for fans — moves that endear her to queer listeners and make a RuPaul cameo feel on-brand to many.

“Vie” is set to be Doja Cat’s sappiest album yet.

Doja admits her new album, “Vie,” is for lovers. “The concept is very pointed towards love, romance, and sex — and discourse in relationships,” Doja told V Magazine. “Really just relationships in general, and relationships with yourself, even. I think right now, you hear a lot of songs about breakups, and a lot of songs about how we’re just kind of sick of men. I have a song like that on this album. But the thing is, there are so many ways to talk about that feeling — like, ugh, men.”

Doja has been romantically linked to British actor Joseph Quinn since they were first spotted together in 2024. Since then, they have made several public appearances as a duo. However, she told the New York Times that she’s “just having fun” and “allowing things to happen” when asked about the rumors.

