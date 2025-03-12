The Traitors’ Gabby Windey Jokes She Hasn’t ‘Seen a Dime’ of Her Prize Money Yet

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

The Traitors season 3 winner Gabby Windey is still waiting for her prize money!

The “Bachelorette” alum dropped the bombshell on “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday when host Andy Cohen asked her and fellow winner Dylan Efron to share their “rose and thorn” from Season 3 of the Peacock reality competition series.

“Rose: winning, 100 percent, obviously. Still haven’t seen a dime,” she began. “Everybody knows here at Bravo, NBC, Peacock.”

Cohen, 56, assured Windey, 34, and Efron, 33, that they would get their prize money before asking her again to share her “thorn.”

“Not receiving my money,” she reiterated while everyone burst out laughing. “I’m still waiting on the money!”

Efron, for his part, stayed tight-lipped about the financial aspect and instead gushed over getting to play with people he has “looked up to” before admitting the food on set could have been better.

Windey, Efron, Dolores Catania and Lord Ivar Mountbatten won “The Traitors” last week and agreed to split their earnings evenly.

The four “Faithfuls” scored a total prize pot of $204,300, which amounts to $40,860 per person.

They starred alongside other reality TV stars — including Tom Sandoval, Ciara Miller, Dorinda Medley and Chrishell Stause — to find and banish “Traitors” Britney Haynes, Danielle Reyes, Carolyn Wiger, “Boston Rob” Mariano and Bob the Drag Queen at Ardross Castle in Scotland.

“We did it! Despite all the odds, we are the most ‘Faithfuls’ to ever win, and honestly it feels so good,” Windey said. “But life has taught me that doing the hard thing and doing the right thing are often the same. But you will get an even greater reward.”

Efron, whose brother is Zac Efron, added, “We went against some of the best gamers in the world, and we won this game. It is hard to believe. That is the underdog story right there.”

The first three seasons of “The Traitors” are available to stream on Peacock.

