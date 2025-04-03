BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

If you’re planning to travel abroad or domestically, you’ll need a few key accessories to make your journey easier. The world has changed, and the usual amenities you’re used to may not be accessible in another country. Still, you’ve got to be prepared when you head out on vacation. Here are 10 must-have accessories to keep your travel game on point.

1. Noise-Canceling Headphones—Boose QuietComfort Ultra ($349, Bose.com)

Block out the noise and immerse yourself in your own music with top-tier noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones give travelers life with rich sound quality, plush ear cushions, and adaptive noise cancellation that adjusts to your surroundings. They’re wireless, lightweight, and built for long listening sessions — perfect for zoning out.

2. Portable Charger—Anker Power Bank ($64, Amazon.com)

Advertisement

Don’t let a dead battery kill your vibe — especially when you’re in the middle of snapping that perfect beach selfie or navigating through a new city. A reliable portable charger is your secret weapon for staying connected and charged up. The Anker Prime Power Bank is a compact and powerful travel essential for juicing your devices. Plus, it’s compact enough to slide into your carry-on or fanny pack without weighing you down.

3. Collapsible Water Bottle—REI Co-op ($31, Rei.com)

Stay hydrated without the bulk. A collapsible water bottle is perfect for saving space and keeping you quenched during your adventures. It’s practical, eco-friendly, and a traveler’s best friend.

4. Portable Door Lock—Addalock Portable Lock ($14, Amazon.com)

Advertisement

Enhance your accommodation’s security with a portable door lock. We’ve all seen the TikTok videos of vacationers discovering missing items or realizing someone had entered their hotel room. The Addalock portable door lock is easy to install and provides an extra layer of protection — so you can sleep peacefully.

5. Luggage Tracker—Apple AirTag ($24, Apple.com)

With all the airport chaos and flight delays going around, it’s better to stay one step ahead. Slip an Apple AirTag into your suitcase and track its location in real-time using your phone. Whether your bag ends up on the wrong flight or stuck behind at baggage claim, you’ll know exactly where it is. The AirTag is small, discreet, and super easy to set up — just pop it in and go.

6. Travel Pillow—Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow ($39, Cabeau.com)

Advertisement

Resting your head in comfort is a must for arriving fresh and fierce — because let’s be real, nobody wants to step off a red-eye looking busted. The Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow is made of memory foam and comes with an adjustable clasp and raised sides that keep your neck supported from all angles. The pillow also folds up neatly into its travel case, making it perfect for jet-setters who want to nap without sacrificing style.

7. Universal Travel Adapter—Epicka Universal Travel Adapter ($23, Epickatech.com)

Wherever your travels take you, you’ll want your gadgets juiced up and ready. That’s where a universal travel adapter comes in clutch. The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter is a crowd favorite and is compatible with outlets in over 200 countries. It can be used in the U.S., U.K., Europe, Australia, and more. The adapter features multiple USB ports, so you can charge your phone, tablet, and AirPods all at once without fighting over outlets.

What is your go-to travel accessory? Comment below!

Advertisement