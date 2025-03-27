BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Let’s be real — the girls, gays, and they’s have always been known to book a flight, serve a lewk, and find themselves in a foreign country with nothing but vibes and a carry-on. But beyond the aesthetic IG moments, queer folks have been writing deep, hilarious, and heartfelt travel stories for decades. If you’re ready to gag on some spicy queer travel adventures, here are seven queer travel memoirs you absolutely need to add to your reading list.

1. ‘Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States’ by Samantha Allen

This one’s for the dolls living in or driving through small-town America. Samantha Allen, a trans woman and former Mormon, goes on a cross-country road trip through the Bible Belt and finds thriving LGBTQIA+ communities where you’d least expect. “Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States by Samantha Allen” is a powerful story, and it’s interesting enough to keep you hooked.

2. ‘How to Live Free in a Dangerous World: A Decolonial Memoir’ by Shayla Lawson

Shayla Lawson’s “How to Live Free in a Dangerous World: A Decolonial Memoir” is not your average travel book — it’s a full–on vibe shift. In this bold collection of essays, Lawson takes us from the streets of Venice to the beaches of Jamaica, dropping gems about race, gender, love, disability, and the power of reclaiming your narrative.

3. ‘America Divine: Travels in the Hidden South’ by Dallas John Baker

In “America Divine: Travels in the Hidden South,” Dallas John Baker gives poetic, witchy, gay-southern-gothic vibes as he explores the undercurrents of the Deep South. While there, she takes a look at the region’s history of voodoo practitioners, psychics, snake handlers, con artists, ghosts, and boozy Savannah landladies. Think queer mysticism meets road trip meets self-reflection. It’s a niche – and we’re here for it.

4. ‘The Blind Masseuse: A Traveler’s Memoir from Costa Rica to Cambodia’ by Alden Jones

Alden Jones basically said, “let’s unpack,” and we’re not just talking suitcases. “The Blind Masseuse: A Traveler’s Memoir from Costa Rica to Cambodia” dives into ethics, identity, and what it means to explore the world while being self-aware. Jones takes you on an imaginative journey through her travels in Costa Rica, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Cuba, Burma, Cambodia, and Egypt. Her writing hits you with that mix of wanderlust and FOMO that makes you immediately want to book a flight.

5. ‘Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery’ by Casey Parks

In ‘Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery’ Casey Parks takes us to rural Louisiana to learn about Roy Hudgins, a small-town country singer from her grandmother’s youth who was assigned female at birth but lived as a man. Through this investigation, she confronts her own experiences with sexuality, Southern identity, and familial relationships. It’s small-town tea, Southern charm, and big-time feels. You’ll laugh, cry, and probably call your gay aunt after reading.

6. “Chameleon” Robert Dessaix

This one’s for the literary gays. In “Chameleon” Robert Dessaix weaves together reflections on travel, intimacy, aging, and queer identity with that kind of seasoned storyteller flair. Reflecting on his journey from an adopted child named Thomas Robert Jones to a celebrated writer, Dessaix delves into his marriage, divorce, and subsequent relationships, including his enduring partnership with Peter Timms.

Whether you’re planning your next escape or just want to travel from the couch, these queer travel memoirs will take you there. They spill tea, drop gems, and show the world through the eyes of LGBTQIA+ folks.

