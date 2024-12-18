BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 8 hours ago

Queer Black authors have been telling stories of love, resilience, and self-discovery for generations. Through their words, they’ve amplified voices, challenged stereotypes, and unapologetically empowered the LGBTQIA+ community to embrace who they are. Whether you’re looking for raw memoirs, poetic storytelling, or books that mix humor with hard truths, these works deliver inspiration while highlighting the Black queer experience.

Here are seven empowering books by queer Black authors that deserve a spot on your shelf.

1. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

Part memoir, part manifesto, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” dives deep into George M. Johnson’s life as a Black, queer person navigating family, identity, and growing up. Through a series of essays, Johnson explores tough topics like toxic masculinity and trauma while still holding space for joy, love, and self-acceptance. It’s raw, emotional, and a must-read for anyone who understands what it means to live authentically.

2. “The Prophets” by Robert Jones Jr.

In “The Prophets,” Robert Jones Jr. tells the love story of Isaiah and Samuel, two enslaved men on a Southern plantation. Their bond becomes an act of resistance, even as those around them try to tear them apart. The book is powerful, poetic, and unapologetically queer. Jones weaves history and spirituality into a story that demands to be felt as much as it’s read.

3. “Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde

Audre Lorde is iconic, and “Sister Outsider” proves exactly why. This collection of classic essays and speeches tackles race, gender, sexuality, and activism with a sharpness that still feels revolutionary today. Lorde’s words challenge systems of oppression while empowering readers to embrace every part of who they are. If you haven’t read this yet, start now — this is required reading.

4. “We Are Never Meeting in Real Life” by Samantha Irby

If you love a good laugh, Samantha Irby has you covered. “We Are Never Meeting in Real Life” is an essay collection that mixes humor and heart in a way only Irby can. She gets real about growing up queer, Black, and broke while navigating life, dating, and chronic illness. Irby’s wit is unmatched, and her honesty makes her writing relatable and empowering.

5. “Black Futures” edited by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham

“Black Futures” is a celebration of Black creativity, featuring essays, art, and conversations that highlight the beauty and complexity of Black culture. Edited by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham, the book amplifies LGBTQIA+ voices while showcasing Black artists, writers, and visionaries. It’s the kind of book you pick up repeatedly, always finding something new to inspire you.

6. “Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good” by adrienne maree brown

“Pleasure Activism” redefines what it means to find joy and happiness in a world that often tries to deny it. The read shows how pleasure can be a tool of resistance, healing, and empowerment for marginalized communities, including queer Black people. This book is a reminder that feeling good — on your own terms — is revolutionary. Note that you’ll often find their name stylized as adrienne maree brown.

7. “The Black Flamingo” by Dean Atta

Dean Atta’s “The Black Flamingo“ is a coming-of-age story that follows Michael, a mixed-race gay teenager finding his voice through drag. Written in verse, it’s a lyrical and tender exploration of identity, family, and self-acceptance. Michael’s journey is empowering and relatable, making this book a beautiful ode to embracing your true self.

Why These Books Matter

These books aren’t just stories — they’re lifelines. They amplify Black queer voices, challenge outdated ideas, and empower readers to see the beauty in themselves and their communities. Whether you’re looking for history, humor, or hard truths, these authors deliver words that stick with you long after you’ve turned the last page.

If you’re ready to expand your bookshelf and your perspective, start here. These books are waiting for you.

What are some of your favorite empowering books by queer authors? Comment below!

