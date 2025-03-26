BY: DM Published 10 minutes ago

Traveling while Black and queer can be complicated — to say the least. LGBTQIA+ folks often have to navigate spaces that don’t always feel welcoming, presenting an entirely new set of challenges. Experts in the travel industry emphasize the importance of thorough research before heading off on a vacation.

Cameron Robinson, an LGBTQIA+ travel writer, emphasizes the importance of understanding the legal and cultural landscape of prospective destinations. “One of the best ways to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip is to understand the local laws and cultural expectations,” Robinson advised via Global Rescue. “Some countries may be LGBTQIA+ friendly, but others may pose significant risks, so it’s crucial to know what to expect.”

To combat these concerns, various organizations have created guides for Black and Brown jet-setters who are looking for a safe vacation experience. Here are six standout resources tailored specifically for LGBTQIA+ globetrotters.

1. The Black Queer Travel Guide

Advertisement

Paula Akpan created the Black Queer Travel Guide as a digital hub for queer folks of color. The guide connects Black queer travelers with local ambassadors in cities worldwide, offering insights into the culture, nightlife, and safe spaces. Whether you’re hitting up Kingston or kicking it in London, they’ve got you covered.

2. Inclusive Journeys

Inclusive Journeys is developing a digital “Green Book” for queer travelers that is loaded with resources. The community, co-founded by Dr. Kortney Ziegler and Erin Jones, is all about celebrating safe spaces. The project crowdsources welcoming businesses for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ individuals, allowing users to rate inclusivity based on real experiences.

3. Queering the Map

Advertisement

This one is a literal map. Queering the Map is a community-driven online platform that allows users to share personal queer experiences tied to specific vacation destinations. With over 500,000 submissions in 23 languages, it serves as a living archive of queer stories. These experiences offer insights into locations where individuals have found connection, love, and safety. The interactive map allows users to view stories and testimonials from almost anywhere.

4. Salty Travels

Salty Travels, established by Jay Flynn, curates group travel experiences specifically for queer Black men. Since its inception in 2022, the company has built a dedicated base, and they are still growing. Destinations have included Rio de Janeiro and Bali, with trips designed to elicit connections among participants.

5. Queer We Go

Advertisement

Queer We Go serves is a travel guide tailored for Black lesbian travelers. The platform provides insights and practical advice to empower Black queer women to explore international destinations. Some of the content is heavy but necessary. It suggests travelers consider things like their appearance or whether they would “closet” themselves in potentially dangerous situations.

6. International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA)

While not exclusively for Black travelers, the IGLTA is a global network of tourism businesses committed to welcoming LGBTQIA+ individuals. Founded in 1983, the association offers resources on LGBTQIA+-friendly accommodations, destinations, and travel services worldwide.

From side-eyes at customs to dodging discrimination in unfamiliar cities, the world doesn’t always roll out the red carpet for folks living at the intersection of Blackness and queerness. But that doesn’t mean the community isn’t out here thriving. These resources were designed for LGBTQIA+ folks. So, take advantage of them during your next vacay.

Advertisement

What places have you visited that felt LGBTQIA+ friendly? Comment below!