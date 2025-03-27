BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

The travel game is getting a serious glow-up, all thanks to some Black and queer influencers. These social media stars are using content to share experiences that celebrate their LGBTQIA+ identities and inspire us all to travel a bit more. Here are seven Black and queer travel folks to follow on Instagram and TikTok.

1. Amir Morris — IG: @amir_morris

If you’re not following Amir Morris, you’re missing out. This Chicago-based LGBTQIA+ influencer is serving looks, jet-setting to events worldwide, and immersing himself in diverse cultures. He’s the travel bestie we all need. Catch his travel tips — and thirst traps — on TikTok, where he’s racked up over 95.7K followers and 1.4M likes.

Advertisement

2. Gennia and Lenny — IG: @genniaandlenny

Gennia and Lenny are out here crafting a life they adore, sharing their journey through love and travel. From dance videos that give life to outfit checks that leave us gagging, their content is a whole mood. Whether they’re hitting the town or enjoying solo adventures, Gennia and Lenny remind us that Black love and queer joy are always in style.

3. Ami — IG: @amis_adventures

Advertisement

Ami is that girl. She is a Black, queer, trans expat with a feed that gives vibes and content that feeds the soul. Her content consists of deep spiritual reflections and sex-positive travel tips. After coming out as trans while abroad, Ami uses travel to explore liberation beyond the binary — and trust us, it’s inspiring.

4. Teraj — IG: @teraj08

Advertisement

You might know Teraj from his vocals, but don’t sleep on his travel content. This R&B artist turned travel show host is living, and we’re lucky he brought us along. Whether he’s performing in Dubai or relaxing in Mykonos, Teraj makes sure every trip is dripping in Black queer pride.

5. The Queer Nomads — IG: @thequeernomads

Aisha and Lexie, aka The Queer Nomads, are on a mission to make “Black queer magic” an international standard. They’re a UK-based couple whose page blends travel with education — think Black British history, social justice, and Black love, all on the same itinerary.

Advertisement

6. Rebecca Perkins — IG: @beccatheexplora

Rebecca Perkins, better known as @beccatheexplora, is a Black queer travel maven who’s all about that outdoor life. She shares content from her adventures in places like New Mexico and the forests of Oregon. Rebecca is often hiking, camping, and kayaking her way through nature’s finest, all while serving up authentic Black girl magic.

7. Tamara Smitty Smith — IG: @tdsmitty

Advertisement

Tamara “Smitty” Smith, aka @tdsmitty, is the globetrotting baddie we didn’t know we needed. This Denver-based Black queer travel queen is out here eating the travel content game up, one passport stamp at a time. Whether she’s posted up in the Rocky Mountains or soaking up international vibes, Smitty is giving soft stud realness and showing the gworls how to travel with purpose, and a whole lotta pride.

These influencers are changing the travel game. So, if you’re looking to diversify your feed and get inspired to take on the world, these are the folks to follow. Pack your bags, and let’s get this journey started!

Which places are you planning to travel to this year? Comment below!