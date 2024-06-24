Best LGBTQIA+ Travel Companies for Globetrotters

Summer is here! It brings the perfect opportunity to plan your next big adventure. Are you dreaming of lounging on a pristine beach, exploring bustling cities, or hiking through stunning landscapes? A travel agent can transform your vacation into a seamless and stress-free experience.

Travel agents are invaluable for their extensive knowledge, time-saving abilities, and personalized service. Think of them as your travel Godmother. They help you find the best deals and hidden gems while tailoring your trip to your interests. Their industry connections often lead to exclusive perks and VIP treatments. Additionally, travel agents provide peace of mind by handling any issues during your trip, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Here are the best LGBTQIA+ travel companies to make your travel dreams a reality.

1. Salty Travels

Salty Travels is all about #BlackBoyJoy and helping their clients bring it to life. Established in 2020, Saltly Travels is a fresh and innovative travel company. They specialize in crafting travel experiences for Black men travelers in the LGBTQIA+ community. Their goal was to raise the lack of representation of Black men in the travel space. The company hosts activities around the world and even connects its clients with other Black gay or queer men. Saltly Travels prides itself on helping you get the most out of your travel experience.

2. Black Gay and Lesbian Travelers

Black Gay and Lesbian Travelers provides enriching travel experiences for Black gay and lesbian individuals. It specializes in harboring safe, inclusive, and memorable experiences. Its tours and packages celebrate cultural diversity and inclusion, offering a supportive space for travelers to connect and explore. It organizes trips to various destinations, focusing on both relaxation and cultural immersion.

3. Out Of Office

Out Of Office is known for its full-service luxury specialists who provide tailored travel experiences for LGBTQIA+ travelers. They offer various destinations and activities, from romantic getaways to adventure travel. Out Of Office emphasizes creating itineraries that reflect your personal interests, ensuring your trip is uniquely yours. Their commitment to inclusivity and diversity makes them a top choice for LGBTQIA+ travelers.

4. Zoom Vacations

Zoom Vacations has led LGBTQIA+ travel for years, providing curated trips to some of the world’s most exciting destinations. They specialize in group travel, which is perfect for meeting new friends and enjoying shared experiences. Zoom Vacations offers a mix of adventure, luxury, and cultural immersion, making them a go-to choice for LGBTQIA+ travelers seeking both fun and sophistication.

5. Voyemo

Voyemo creates extraordinary bespoke travel experiences for clients, from friend trips to romantic retreats and family vacations. They’ve sent LGBTQIA+ clients to trending destinations in Europe and Latin America, planned bucket-list Galapagos Islands tours, and explored the Faroe Islands. In addition to planning private tours, they connect you to local partners who are well-versed in LGBTQIA+ friendly activities, hotels, restaurants, and social scenes.

These listed companies are just a few of the many LGBTQIA+ travel companies. They understand the needs of their LGBTQIA+ travelers and offer specialized services to make your trip extraordinary. So, if you want to get away this summer, consider contacting one of these fantastic companies and let them help you plan the perfect vacation.

