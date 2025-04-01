BY: DM Published 22 hours ago

As the flowers bloom and the days grow longer, it’s time to zhuzh up your playlists with the hottest tracks of Spring 2025. Whether you’re voguing in the living room or hosting a shindig for your friends, these tunes will have you feeling yourself all season long. Here is a Spring 2025 playlist to add to your music collection.

1. “Die with a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

This powerhouse duet has dominated the charts, serving us a five-week reign at number one. Gaga and Bruno’s synergy is perfect in the Grammy-winning track, making it a must-have for your spring playlist.

2. “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Kendrick and SZA are back at it, blessing us with “Luther,” a track that’s been snatching wigs and holding the top spot for five weeks. It’s the perfect blend of smooth and fierce for those springtime vibes. ?

3. “Anxiety” by Doechii

Doechii’s “Anxiety” is the anthem we didn’t know we needed, peaking at number ten. Before the song hit the charts, it went viral on TikTok – leading Doechii to record the viral track for official release.

4. “DOA” by St. Vincent

“DOA” was featured in the film “Death of a Unicorn,” but it quickly gained traction. It combines Prince-esque guitar riffs with frenetic electronic vibes. The groovy song is perfect to add to your playlist when you need to switch things up.

5. “Call Me When You Break Up” by Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams

Selena Gomez has teamed up with her boo, Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams to drop “Call Me When You Break Up,” and it’s everything. This pop banger is the latest single from Gomez and Blanco’s joint album, “I Said I Love You First,” which was released on March 21.

6. “30 For 30” by SZA and Kendrick Lamar

SZA and Kendrick Lamar have dropped a track that’s perfect for warm weather. The song kicks off with a sultry sample from Switch’s “I Call Your Name,” before SZA and Lamar take over. The title “30 for 30” itself has the fandom clutching their pearls, speculating it’s another shot at Drake’s “30 for 30 Freestyle.”

7. “Timeless” by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti

“Timeless” dropped in September 2024, and quickly climbed the charts, peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and securing top ten spots in 15 countries. ?

8. “LUNA” by FEID and ATL Jacob

Colombian sensation Feid has teamed up with producer ATL Jacob to drop “LUNA,” a reggaeton bop. The song is a certified banger and marks the first top-five entry on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for both artists.

9. “Evil Jordan” by Playboi Carti

?Playboi Carti’s latest banger, “EVIL J0RDAN,” is setting the streets on fire. The production – by Cardo, Ojivolta, and Johnny Juliano – features haunting string samples and heavy 808s that create a dark and groovy vibe.

10. “A.P.T.” by ROSE and Bruno Mars

ROSÉ of BLACKPINK and Bruno Mars dropped “APT” in late 2024, but it’s still going viral. This collaboration mixes pop-punk beats with an urban twist, creating a sound that screams Spring.

11. “Bed Chem” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Bed Chem” was first featured on Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album, but it dropped as a single in early 2025. The track, produced by John Ryan Ian Kirkpatrick, has a 90s R&B feel and fans are eating it up.

12. “Gimme A Hug” by Drake

This one is for the lovers. Drake dropped “Gimme A Hug,” on Valentine’s Day, and it quickly caught the attention of music lovers. The track samples Aaron Hall’s 1993 hit “I Miss You,” adding a soulful vibe that connects with old-school music heads and new listeners.

Regardless of your music taste, these songs are guaranteed to provide positive vibes as you head into Spring. So, grab your earbuds, hit play, and let these tracks be the soundtrack to your warm-weather adventures.

Which songs are on your 2025 Spring playlist? Let us know in the comments.