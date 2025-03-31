BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

If you’re ready to book a trip where the vibes are right and the welcome is warm, the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA). The organization has been serving the LGBTQIA+ community for decades, as the go-to resource for international travel. For those who are unfamiliar with the group, here is a breakdown of what the IGLTA does.

What is the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association?

IGLTA is the fairy godparent of queer travel. Think of it as your backstage pass to LGBTQIA+-friendly hotels, tour guides, events, and experiences in over 80 countries. According to IGLTA.org, their mission is to “provide free travel resources and information while continuously working to promote equality and safety within LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide.”

IGLTA also hosts an Annual Global Convention where tourism pros come together to talk about all things queer travel. It’s like Fashion Week, but for making the world gayer and more accessible. Each year, the convention is held in a different location, with past host cities, including destinations in the United States, Japan, Puerto Rico, and Italy.

In 2012, IGLTA established the IGLTA Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the association’s mission through education, research, and leadership development. The foundation funds research to enhance understanding of LGBTQIA+ travel within the global tourism industry and offers scholarships for students and small business owners to attend the annual convention.

IGLTA has had partnerships with major tourism organizations, including its status as an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) since November 2010. In November 2015, IGLTA also formed an organizational partnership with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) to further expand its reach.

The International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association was founded by 25 icons.

In 1983, a group of 25 travel agents and gay guesthouse owners in South Florida decided it was time to shake things up. They banded together to form what would become the IGLTA, with the goal of creating a safe and welcoming travel network for the LGBTQIA+ community. Now, the organization offers a slate of benefits for members to enjoy.

IGLTA creates detailed travel guides for dozens of destinations, from Miami to Madrid, all serving queer-friendly energy. These guides dish out must-know information about where to stay and play. IGLTA also keeps you plugged in with its event calendar, featuring everything from Pride bashes to cultural festivals that celebrate queerness. Whether you’re eyeing the beaches of Spain or the nightlife of Thailand, IGLTA has the 411 to make your trip unforgettable. IGLTA also highlights LGBTQIA+ travel events and their annual global convention.

However, not every destination is ready for the glow-up you’re bringing. That’s why IGLTA offers LGBTQIA+ Safety Guides and a detailed Trans Travel Safety Guide to keep you clued in and confident while globe-trotting.

If you’re ready to take your next trip from basic to breathtaking, look no further than IGLTA. They’ve done the work, so you don’t have to stress about whether a destination is really queer-friendly or just pretending.

