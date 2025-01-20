SZA & Keke Palmer’s “One Of Them Days” Beats Mufasa for The Top Spot at the MLK Weekend Box Office

BY: Walker Published 37 minutes ago

The buddy comedy One of Them Days had its moment in the spotlight this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, narrowly surpassing Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King at the domestic box office.

The Sony Pictures film, produced by Issa Rae and written by Syreeta Singleton (Rap Sh!t), opened to $11.6 million and is expected to reach $14 million by the end of the four-day weekend. Barry Jenkins’ big pivot to studio franchise filmmaking came in just behind, at $11.5 million, anticipating an even $12 million for the full holiday.

While the triumph of an original buddy comedy starring, written, and produced by Black women is certainly something to celebrate, the overall picture at the box office this weekend is grim. MLK weekend is traditionally seen as the official commencement of the moviegoing year, with totals expected around $150 million. 2025’s total are estimated around $77 million.

Not even Wolf Man, Blumhouse and Universal’s next reimagining of a classic-era monster after 2020’s Invisible Man, could scare up a decent weekend return. The Leigh Whannell-directed shocker starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner came in at third with only $10.5 million. Compare that to the $28 million that Invisible Man earned during its premiere weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, in its fifth week in theaters like Mufasa, rounds out the top 5. The sneakered speedster earned $8.6 million, making for a cumulative domestic total of $216.5 million. While Mufasa may have earned the advantage this weekend, cumulatively, it falls behind Sonic with a $206 million domestic total. In the fifth spot is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which adds $6.6 million this weekend for a $26 million domestic cumulative gross.

The rest of the top 10 are familiar faces, with the newest titles already in their fourth week of release. In the sixth and seventh spots are Moana 2 and Nosferatu, in their eighth and fourth weeks of release with $6 million and $4.3 million weekend grosses, respectively. Following that are the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown in eighth, with $3.8 million; the Broadway adaptation Wicked, with $3.5 (not bad for a film in its ninth week of release); A24’s erotic drama Babygirl, with $2 million (not bad for a provocative indie on half the screens as the rest of its competition).

