Spencer Pratt And Heidi Montag’s House Destroyed In Pacific Palisades Wildfires

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt’s home has been destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

Captured in harrowing photos and videos, Pratt, 41, stood watching helplessly alongside a loved one as the fire advanced toward their residence.

The couple, along with their two young sons, Gunner and Ryker, were fortunately able to evacuate before the flames claimed their home. However, the family is deeply distraught by the staggering loss.

@spencerpratt

Nightmare came true

? original sound – Spencer Pratt

“Honestly looking for advice. I’m frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this,” Stephanie Pratt, Spencer’s sister, expressed her heartbreak on Instagram.

In videos posted to his Instagram Story, Spencer Pratt documented the firefighters’ valiant attempts to contain the blaze, showing an airplane dropping water on the affected mountainous region. The intensity of the wind, which fueled the fire, was evident as its roaring sound overwhelmed the video’s audio.

@spencerpratt

? original sound – Spencer Pratt

The wildfire has laid waste to more than 2,921 acres, forcing mass evacuations and leading to power shutoffs affecting around 30,000 residents in the affluential Pacific Palisades area.

Not only the Pratts, but several other celebrities like James Woods and Eugene Levy also had to evacuate their homes. Levy reported, “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark.”

Despite extensive efforts to mitigate fire risks by clearing surrounding vegetation, the wildfire proved too formidable. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Getty Villa, which lies perilously close to the fire’s path, had some of its vegetation scorched. Fortunately, the museum buildings and artifacts have remained safe, credited to preventive measures taken in advance.

As the firefighting efforts continue and the winds persist, the full extent of the destruction remains clear but catastrophic. Community members and local authorities remain vigilant as they navigate through these trying times, hoping for the safety and well-being of all residents affected by this natural disaster.

via: AceShowbiz

