Mo’Nique Goes Off On Tyler Perry Again, Says Madea Is A “Better Human”

Just when you thought Mo’Nique was done airing out her grievances, the veteran comedian-actress returns with another heated tirade against Tyler Perry.

During a conversation with fellow comedian Rodney “Red” Grant, Mo’Nique shared why she and her husband Sidney Hicks believe that Perry’s character Madea is a “far better human being” than he is.

“Madea is a far better human being because of the principles and values that she stands on, once he goes back to Tyler Perry, he drops it off,” Mo’Nique noted.

She then went on to explain why she called Perry a “hypocrite” for his speech at Angie Stone’s funeral where he claimed the music industry owed the singer money.

“Angie Stone was a warrior. Angie Stone was a fighter, baby and to watch that man up there be hypocritical over top of my sister? No sir,” the comedian said.” You cannot do that because if it was the other way around, I know my sister would’ve done the same damn thing. It’s like what you will not do is be a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I won’t allow that, Tyler Perry.”

Mo’Nique also said that Perry shows kindness to bring attention to himself.

“He does [do ‘such nice things for people’], but he gon’ make sure you damn well know about it,” Mo’Nique said. “When you do things from [your heart], that [should be] between you and the universe.”

I’m not tryna dress it up. I’m too damn grown to be scared to say it out loud, but when that brother says ‘Oh she’s difficult to work with,’ people ran with that. It affected my career for 12 years […] What I will say is that people that have worked with me, nobody has ever said ‘Oh my God, she’s difficult to work with.’ And Tyler Perry a** ain’t never worked with me! So figure that out.”

