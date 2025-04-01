Trump Approves Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump Relationship

BY: Walker Published 13 minutes ago

President Donald Trump shared how he feels about pro golfer Tiger Woods dating his former daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump.

While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, March 31, Trump, 78, was asked about Woods, 49, becoming part of the “broader” family after he and Vanessa, 47, made their relationship Instagram official on March 23.

“I love Tiger and I love Vanessa,” Trump said, per a clip shared by the White House on YouTube, stating that the pro golfer had called him “a few months ago.”

“He and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger. I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete,” Trump continued.

“He told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good.’ I’m very happy for both. Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They’re both great,” he added of Woods and Vanessa’s relationship.

Vanessa was married to the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018. The pair have five children together. Don. Jr., 47, is the firstborn child of Donald and his first wife, Ivana Trump, who died in July 2022.

Discussing his son’s previous relationship with Vanessa, Trump added to reporters on Monday, “Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship. They have incredible children, five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students alike. Right? And, they broke up, you know, quite a while ago. And, which was to me very sad because I think they’re both great.”

Trump’s comments come after Woods wrote on Instagram last month, alongside two snuggled-up photos of himself and Vanessa, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.” The sportsman added, “At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

PEOPLE confirmed on March 13 that Woods and Vanessa had been quietly dating for several months. The Daily Mail was first to report the news.

A source told PEOPLE that Don. Jr. was “cool” with his ex and Woods being an item.

The former couple’s daughter Kai, 17, is thought to be a keen golfer, and the teen and Woods’ son Charlie, 16 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren — have played in some of the same junior competitions over the last several months.

