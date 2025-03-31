Home > NEWS

Viola Davis Admits Being “A Little Judgmental” About Chadwick Boseman

BY: Walker

Published 21 seconds ago

Viola Davis has never shied away from speaking her truth, but the latest truth she revealed about the late Chadwick Boseman just might surprise you.

Speaking with The Times, the 59-year-old reflected on filming Ma Raney’s Black Bottom and her time on set with the Black Panther star. In her confession, Davis shared that she was “judgemental” toward the actor due to his behaviors, ignorant to Boseman’s private battle with colon cancer.

Davis remembered Boseman’s girlfriend and makeup artist rubbing his back and playing meditative music while creating the Netflix drama. Directed by George C. Wolfe, Boseman’s portrayal of Levee was his final role before his tragic death in 2020. At the time, it was revealed that Boseman’s co-stars, filmmakers, and other Hollywood colleagues were unaware of Boseman’s four-year fight.

Advertisement

“There was a part of me that was a little judgmental—why do you need all that,” Davis reflected. “Little did I know that they were doing it because he was dying.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the EGOT-winning actress discussed her latest film, G20. In the action flick, Davis stars as U.S. President Danielle Sutton.

The official description reads as follows.

“When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.”

Advertisement

“I don’t think every movie you do has to be considered for an Academy award,” explained Davis of G20 to The Times. The film is due on Prime Video on April 10, 2025. “I wanted to do something that families could watch together, something popular.”

via: Vibe

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Elon Musk Gives $1 Million Checks to 2 Voters After Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Attorney General’s Move to Intervene

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Doubles Down On Attack On Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Younger Kids

By: Walker
NEWS

Luenell Apologizes to Pete Davidson After Making Him ‘Uncomfortable’ on Live TV: ‘I Promise I Won’t Touch Him Again’

By: Walker
NEWS

Offset Warns Jess Hilarious To Stop Talking About His And Cardi B’s Messy Divorce

By: Walker
Traveler
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Let’s Explore: Inside the Work of the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association

By: DM
NEWS

Kanye West Claims He Never Wanted Kids With Kim Kardashian In New Interview

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner Attend Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Funeral in Houston

By: Walker
NEWS

YG Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse in New Song “2004”

By: Walker
NEWS

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell’s Latest Outing Fuels Romance Rumors After Jonathan Davino Split

By: Walker
NEWS

Doechii Seemingly Combats Industry Plant Shade During Billboard Woman Of The Year Speech

By: Walker