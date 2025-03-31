Viola Davis Admits Being “A Little Judgmental” About Chadwick Boseman

BY: Walker Published 21 seconds ago

Viola Davis has never shied away from speaking her truth, but the latest truth she revealed about the late Chadwick Boseman just might surprise you.

Speaking with The Times, the 59-year-old reflected on filming Ma Raney’s Black Bottom and her time on set with the Black Panther star. In her confession, Davis shared that she was “judgemental” toward the actor due to his behaviors, ignorant to Boseman’s private battle with colon cancer.

Davis remembered Boseman’s girlfriend and makeup artist rubbing his back and playing meditative music while creating the Netflix drama. Directed by George C. Wolfe, Boseman’s portrayal of Levee was his final role before his tragic death in 2020. At the time, it was revealed that Boseman’s co-stars, filmmakers, and other Hollywood colleagues were unaware of Boseman’s four-year fight.

“There was a part of me that was a little judgmental—why do you need all that,” Davis reflected. “Little did I know that they were doing it because he was dying.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the EGOT-winning actress discussed her latest film, G20. In the action flick, Davis stars as U.S. President Danielle Sutton.

The official description reads as follows.

“When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.”

“I don’t think every movie you do has to be considered for an Academy award,” explained Davis of G20 to The Times. The film is due on Prime Video on April 10, 2025. “I wanted to do something that families could watch together, something popular.”

