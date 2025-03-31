Elon Musk Gives $1 Million Checks to 2 Voters After Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Attorney General’s Move to Intervene

BY: Walker Published 7 minutes ago

Billionaire Elon Musk has given away $1m to voters in Wisconsin after the state supreme court refused to intervene.

The move on Sunday, March 30, came hours after the state’s Supreme Court declined to hear a request to block Musk’s plan from occurring, filed by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, per ABC News.

As seen in photos from Sunday’s event, the 53-year-old billionaire handed large checks to residents Ekaterina Diestler and Nicholas Jacobs, the latter of whom is chair of the Wisconsin College Republicans, as ABC News reported.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, Diestler and Jacobs had signed a petition to stop “activist” judges, while Kaul had attempted to block the check-bestowing move, claiming questionable grounds of legality and an alleged attempt to buy votes.

ABC News stated that Kaul’s lawsuit claimed “Musk’s announcement of his intention to pay $1 million to two Wisconsin electors who attend his event on Sunday night, specifically conditioned on their having voted in the upcoming April 3, 2025, Wisconsin Supreme Court election, is a blatant attempt to violate” laws of the state.

The latter forbid “anyone from offering or promising to give anything of value to an elector in order to induce the elector to go to the polls, vote or refrain from voting, or vote for a particular person,” the filing continued, as ABC News reported.

But the Tesla CEO’s attorneys said that Kaul’s move was “restraining Mr. Musk’s political speech and curtailing his First Amendment rights,” according to the BBC.

Advertisement

Musk’s lawyers also argued that the checks were “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate,” the outlet further noted.

During the town hall session in Green Bay, Musk implored the audience to vote for Republican Judge Brad Schimel, who is set to face off against Democratic Judge Susan Crawford on Tuesday, April 1.

The SpaceX founder noted “the future of civilization” while discussing the upcoming election, according to the Associated Press, telling the crowd that “It’s a super big deal.”

Meanwhile, Judge Schimel was not present at Sunday’s rally, and told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel two days earlier on Friday, March 28, “I have no idea what [Musk is] doing. I have no idea what this rally is,” per the BBC.

Advertisement

Schimel also told Fox News Sunday that he has no control over “any of the spending from any outside group, whether it’s Elon Musk or anyone else.”

“That’s exactly what I’ve committed to anybody, whether it’s President Trump, Elon Musk or any donors and donors or supporters or voters in Wisconsin,” he added. “That’s my commitment.”

via: People