‘NYPD Blue’ Alum Kim Delaney Allegedly Tried to Run Over Husband Before Assault Arrest

Kim Delaney and her husband were fighting for two days before getting arrested Saturday and he told police she tried to use her car to hurt him … at least according to cops.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Monday that the pair were fighting for days before police finally got involved.

The actress reportedly made a domestic violence report against Morgan Friday night after an alleged domestic dispute. They reportedly got into a “heated argument that turned physical” before Morgan left their home that night.

Insiders told TMZ that Delaney called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department when he returned to their residence the following morning.

When deputies responded to her call, Morgan reportedly told the responding officers that his wife tried to use her car to hurt him.

He allegedly then showed police video evidence of the incident.

Police arrested both Delaney and Morgan after speaking with all parties.

The actress was reportedly charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan was booked for misdemeanor battery.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Delaney’s charge stems from the alleged use of her car. Meanwhile, Morgan’s arrest was related to their Friday night fight.

Morgan’s bail was set for $20,000, per the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department inmate information center, and hey are both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist notably sued Delaney last year for allegedly ramming her car into him at a red light before attempting to flee the scene, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Reps for Delaney did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The couple tied the knot in October 2022, with the “All My Children” alum often posting loved-up photos with Morgan on her Instagram.

She shared an intimate photo of the two just weeks before their arrests, captioned, “Pure love.”

Before Morgan, the actress was married to Charles Grant from 1984 to 1988 and Joe Cortese from 1989 to 1994.

Delaney is most known for her role as Detective Diane Russell on the hit crime series, which ran from 1995 to 2003. She scored three Emmy nominations and one win for her work on the ABC series.

