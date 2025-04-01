Dave Coulier Is Cancer-Free 5 Months After Being Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

BY: Walker Published 53 minutes ago

Just months after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Dave Coulier is cancer-free!

“After [the fifth round of] chemo, he was like, ‘I don’t know if I could do this again,’” Bring, 41, told Parade in an interview published on Monday, March 31. “He was like, ‘I’m prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to.’ Those conversations were obviously so tough.”

Coulier, 65, announced in November 2024 that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In January, Bring (who married Coulier in 2014) said in a separate interview that her husband’s treatment was getting “more difficult” as time went on.

The actor explained in Monday’s Parade interview that he was trying to be “realistic” about his health battle amid the multiple rounds of chemo.

“I think everybody’s mind goes there,” he said while discussing the possibility of death. “It’s part of the reality of life. Like, ‘Wow, this is really serious’ and ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ I’ve seen it so often in my family.”

Coulier has lost his mother, sister and niece to cancer. His other sister also experienced her own health battle.

The Full House alum has since completed his sixth round of chemo last month.

“I was in such a daze when I walked out of the hospital, my wife looked at me [when] we got in the car, and she goes, ‘We forgot to ring the bell,’” he told Parade, noting that his symptoms got “worse” during each round. (Patients ring a bell in various cancer centers to signify the end of their chemo treatments.)

“Some days, I just didn’t want to do anything,” he recalled, discussing his sixth round specifically. “Though I wanted to move around and go out and, you know, work around the house, I just couldn’t. There was so much cancer-related fatigue that got progressively worse and worse and worse, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is how it’s going to go.’”

Halfway through his treatments, doctors told Coulier that there was an absence of cancer cells.

“They carpet-bombed me for three more treatments after that, and they’re not expecting to see anything [further],” he said, explaining why he’s been viewing his cancer journey with a “positive attitude” above all else.

“I’m in a position where I can inspire others. A negative attitude doesn’t inspire anybody,” he added. “Positivity, though, can take you a long way.”

