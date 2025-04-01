Diddy’s Defense Says ‘Freak Offs’ Were Consensual, Prosecution Must Prove Coercion

BY: Walker Published 27 minutes ago

The Diddy trial is going to spend a lot of time on his “Freak Off” parties, and the issue here is consent … his defense says the encounters were consensual, and the prosecution needs to prove otherwise.

In a new clip from TMZ’s The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense, various lawyers spoke about the legal strategy, including Joe Tacopina, who served as A$AP Rocky’s lawyer for his Hollywood assault trial. Tacopina agreed with Diddy’s team, asserting that there may be some weight to their legal argument in court.

“The battleground here will be consent, in this whole case,” Tacopina expressed in the exclusive TMZ preview. “And quite frankly, at the time, it sounds like people were consenting. It’s not sex trafficking if everyone wants to be there. When you think of sex trafficking, you have connotations of people being sold for sex…And you’re not going to get that here.

“From what I’ve been told, is that the defense has countless written communications that will negate any lack of consent in this case, that will negate any coercion in this case. It’s going to be hard for them to say, “Yeah, I wrote this stuff, but I was just case scared, and I wrote that I was happy to come…but I wasn’t really wasn’t happy to come.’ This isn’t as signed, sealed, or delivered as most people think it is for the prosecution.”

As the trial date draws near, the embattled mogul has been hit with even more lawsuits. Most recently, Diddy was hit with a lawsuit from a John Doe alleging that Sean Combs sexually assaulted him on the set of a commercial in 2022 or 2023.

The Southern California-based man explains that they were filming a “high-profile commercial,” where he was contracted to work as a “photographer/production assistant.” The unnamed man then allegedly began speaking with the Bad Boy Records founder, which led the superstar to invite John Doe back to his trailer. Things immediately escalate from there, as Doe recalls Combs demanding oral sex from him, saying, “If you suck right, I’ll make your career take off” — an incident that the man calls “blatant sexual quid-pro-quo.”

“Combs framed this meeting as an opportunity for [Doe] to advance his career. [Doe], although hesitant, could not turn down what appeared to be a career-defining moment few ever receive,” the lawsuit reads, per USA TODAY. “The implication was clear, also, that if [Doe] did not perform oral sex on Combs to his satisfaction, his career would be over.”

Diddy is currently behind bars, where he will stay until his trial on May 5, 2025.

