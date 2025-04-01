Chance The Rapper Lawsuit By Former Manager Headed To Trial

BY: Walker Published 7 minutes ago

Over four years ago, Chance The Rapper (aka Chancelor Bennett) was sued by his former manager, Pat ‘The Manager’ Corcoran.

Corcoran, known professionally as “Pat the Manager,” claims he is owed millions in unpaid commissions after being fired in April 2020. His lawsuit alleges that he and Chance had a verbal agreement entitling him to continued earnings for three years post-termination.

Chance, through his legal team, argues that the alleged verbal contract violates the Illinois Statute of Frauds, which requires certain agreements lasting beyond a year to be in writing. Last week, an Illinois judge denied Chance’s motion for summary judgment, clearing the way for a trial.

The dispute began in November 2020 when Corcoran, via his company Pat The Manager LLC, sued three of Chance’s business entities—Chance the Rapper LLC, Cool Pop Merch LLC, and CTR Touring Inc. He accused them of breaching a verbal agreement regarding his management services and sought damages for unpaid commissions. Corcoran claims he was promised a 15% cut of net profits from Chance’s music, merchandise, and touring revenue, both before and after his termination.

Chance countersued in February 2021, describing Corcoran as a “disgruntled former manager” who had misused his name for personal gain. The rapper accused Corcoran of breaching fiduciary duties and interfering with business opportunities. Chance also disputed Corcoran’s claim to post-termination commissions, asserting there was no enforceable agreement. In response, Corcoran filed a counterclaim, further escalating the legal battle.

In July 2021, the court dismissed most of Corcoran’s initial claims but allowed the commission dispute to proceed. Last week’s ruling keeps that claim intact, rejecting Chance’s argument that the Statute of Frauds invalidates it.

The judge cited the “full performance” exception, which prevents one party from benefiting from a contract while avoiding obligations by claiming it was unwritten.

Corcoran’s lawsuit paints their relationship as groundbreaking, crediting his management style and Chance’s artistry with reshaping industry norms. Under his guidance, Chance won three Grammys in 2017 and became a leading independent artist without signing a traditional record deal. Corcoran also alleges that he invested $2.5 million into Chance’s career, a sum he seeks to recoup alongside unpaid commissions.

Chance’s legal team presents a starkly different narrative. His countersuit characterizes Corcoran as an industry outsider who latched onto his success. While acknowledging an initial verbal agreement for 15% of net profits, Chance denies any obligation beyond their working relationship.

He also highlights his own achievements, including The Big Day’s No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200, emphasizing that he reached that milestone without a recording, distribution, or publishing deal.

The rift between the two deepened after The Big Day’s commercial underperformance. Corcoran’s lawsuit claims the album’s lackluster reception and subsequent tour cancellation led Chance to replace him with his brother, Taylor Bennett, and father, Ken Bennett. Chance’s countersuit disputes this, instead accusing Corcoran of mismanagement.

With the judge’s ruling, the case moves closer to trial. Chance remains adamant that Corcoran’s claims are baseless. His legal counsel asserts that there is no justification for Corcoran to receive additional compensation years after his termination.

The court, however, has left the door open for further arguments, ensuring that this high-profile dispute will continue to unfold in the public eye.

