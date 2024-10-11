Home > NEWS

Say What Now? Video Shows Allegedly Drunk Dad Being Run Over While Teaching 9-Year-Old Son How to Drive

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 2 hours ago

The son, unsure of which pedal to press, reportedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and shifted the car into reverse, striking his father and dragging him into the street.

An allegedly intoxicated father in Ohio has been hospitalized after he was dragged under a car while teaching his 9-year-old son how to drive, according to authorities.

On Monday, local ABC affiliate WTVG released surveillance footage of the incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon in Toledo, Ohio.

As shown in the video, the father — identified as Clejuan Williams, 36 — can be seen standing next to the open front door to a car, before the vehicle abruptly backs up, knocking him down and dragging him into the street. The car then crashes into a large pole, with Williams not appearing to be moving on the ground.

According to court documents, obtained by WTVG, police said Williams was “intoxicated and attempted to teach his 9-year-old son how to drive.” Williams allegedly told the child to put his foot down on the pedal. However, his son reportedly didn’t know which pedal to press, so he hit the gas, throwing the car into reverse, before it ran over Williams and then slammed into the telephone pole.

Authorities said, per the outlet, that the 9-year-old was not injured. There was reportedly another child in the backseat of the vehicle, but they were not hurt either.

Williams, meanwhile, was transported to a local hospital. Details of his condition are currently unknown. He was subsequently arrested, and is facing charges of wrongful entrustment of motor vehicle and endangering children, per court records, as reported by WTVG.

“It is heartbreaking to see because as a parent, when you see that happen you think about how you could prevent it,” Toledo Police Officer Prince Flores told WTVG of the incident. “As a parent your job is to make sure your kids are safe and make sound decisions. You want to make sure that you’re putting them in the best possible position to be OK.”

“You don’t want to put them in a situation that they are not ready for or mature enough to realize,” he added.

Williams’ court date is set for October 16, according to Law&Crime.

The accident is still under investigation.

via: TooFab

