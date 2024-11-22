Redman Reveals He Got Paid $250K for Christina Aguilera Track “Dirrty” [Video]

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Redman made serious bank on his Christina Aguilera collab.

Redman recently opened up about the long-term impact of his 2002 collaboration with Aguilera on “Dirrty,” during an interview for Red Bull’s Red Bull Spiral series on November 19th. Reflecting on the hit single, Redman shared how it significantly boosted his career and finances.

“Christina is one of my favorite collabs,” he said. He explained that the track came about after Aguilera took inspiration from his song “Let’s Get Dirty” featuring DJ Kool, creating a pop and R&B twist on the original. “I got on the record, and after that, that shit took off. We was everywhere, bro. She brought me on tour; we was overseas. That album, [Stripped], was one of her biggest albums.”

Redman also highlighted how working with Aguilera on “Dirrty,” gave him a glimpse into the pop music world. “I got to actually see how a pop artist shakes and moves through this industry, and it’s another level than Hip Hop,” he noted. And financially, the collaboration paid off in a big way. “My publishing check?! Oh my God! My publishing check, n-gga?! I couldn’t believe I got that much money for one verse. It was over $250k my first check.”

Last month, DJ Premier called him a “lyrical genius” for his freestyle over A Tribe Called Quest’s “Bonita Applebum,” part of his J@Q BOI BE@TZ series. Royce Da 5’9 crowned him a GOAT, and Tribe’s Jarobi White shared heartfelt praise, saying, “Phifey really loved you bro. And so do I.”

As fans anticipate his next moves, Redman is gearing up to release Muddy Waters Too, marking his first album in nine years.

