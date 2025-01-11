Home > NEWS

Rapper Sexyy Red Shows Off Results of Latest Breast Augmentation After Saying She Was ‘Going Back Big’

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Sexyy Red just got her breasts done for the second time and she is quite pleased with the outcome.

The rapper, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, shared before-and-after photos of her recent breast augmentation performed by Dr. Marcelo Ghersi.

Across her social platforms, the 26-year-old posted an image of herself pre-operation, including a selfie that showed her dressed in a hospital gown. “Didn’t want small no more, I’m going back big,” she wrote across the photo shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 9.

Advertisement

Although seemingly alluding to going up in chest size, TMZ reported that the singer appeared to “redistribute things” to alleviate back pain and improve the appearance of her breasts while clothed. The outlet also revealed that her recent surgery is her third.

After the treatment was completed, Sexyy Red praised her doctor on Instagram Stories, writing: “My chest look soooo much better thank you soooo much @drghersi.”

On Jan. 10, she again posted content around her surgery. In a video posted on X and Instagram, Sexyy Red filmed her new chest patched up with what appeared to be tape and secured with a recovery bra that she put on display in a plunging striped top.

Advertisement

“Yal some hater 30K on boobs top notch [sic],” she wrote across the clip, ostensibly hinting at how much she paid for the nip and tuck.

Despite having undergone surgery fairly recently, Sexyy Red is set to make an appearance at the Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.

via: People

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Mandy Moore Slams Backlash for Sharing Fire GoFundMe for In-Laws: ‘Kindly F Off’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Khloe Kardashian Rips LA Mayor Karen Bass Amid Wildfire Disaster: ‘You Are a Joke’

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Angelina Jolie ‘Being Urged by her Six Kids’ to Use Bombshell Interview to Tell ‘Her Side of the Story’ After Divorce From Brad Pitt

By: Walker
NEWS

Marcus Freeman Will Be The First Black-Asian To Coach In The FBS Championship

By: Walker
NEWS

Powerball Winner Edwin Castro’s Beachfront Malibu Home Burns Down

By: Walker
NEWS

Nene Leakes Is Not Opposed To Returning To Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’: “If The Opportunity Was Right & The Check Was On Point”

By: Walker
NEWS

Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan, Biden Officials Would ‘Scream’ and ‘Curse’ When Seeking Removal of Facebook Content

By: Walker
NEWS

Sam Moore, Half of Sam & Dave Duo That Rose to Fame With ‘Soul Man’ and ‘Hold On I’m Comin’,’ Dead at 89

By: Walker
NEWS

TikTok Mom’s Cribs-Style House Tour of Burned Down Altadena Home Goes Viral [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Halle Berry Donating Her ‘Entire Closet’ to LA Fire Victims, Joins Sharon Stone’s Organized Efforts [Video]

By: LBS STAFF