Rapper Sexyy Red Shows Off Results of Latest Breast Augmentation After Saying She Was ‘Going Back Big’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Sexyy Red just got her breasts done for the second time and she is quite pleased with the outcome.

The rapper, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, shared before-and-after photos of her recent breast augmentation performed by Dr. Marcelo Ghersi.

Across her social platforms, the 26-year-old posted an image of herself pre-operation, including a selfie that showed her dressed in a hospital gown. “Didn’t want small no more, I’m going back big,” she wrote across the photo shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 9.

Advertisement

I’m goin back big ?? pic.twitter.com/o0QhNp4yeS — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) January 9, 2025

Although seemingly alluding to going up in chest size, TMZ reported that the singer appeared to “redistribute things” to alleviate back pain and improve the appearance of her breasts while clothed. The outlet also revealed that her recent surgery is her third.

After the treatment was completed, Sexyy Red praised her doctor on Instagram Stories, writing: “My chest look soooo much better thank you soooo much @drghersi.”

On Jan. 10, she again posted content around her surgery. In a video posted on X and Instagram, Sexyy Red filmed her new chest patched up with what appeared to be tape and secured with a recovery bra that she put on display in a plunging striped top.

Advertisement

Sexyy Red got on Live with Glo Rilla to share more about her breast augmentation ? Sexyy said she got smaller implants because she felt her breasts were too big.. when she saw her smaller breasts, she felt like she looked like 50 Cent so she went back the next day to get bigger… pic.twitter.com/sznDrFCqeE — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) January 11, 2025

“Yal some hater 30K on boobs top notch [sic],” she wrote across the clip, ostensibly hinting at how much she paid for the nip and tuck.

Despite having undergone surgery fairly recently, Sexyy Red is set to make an appearance at the Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.

via: People

Advertisement