Pivoting? Jack Harlow Surprises Fans With Ballad Cover Of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Jack Harlow is currently on his No Place Like Home Tour.

At a recent concert, Harlow surprised fans with an unexpected rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Stripped down and backed by the Louisville Orchestra, Harlow showcased his vocal range and versatility. Fans expressed astonishment, praising his ability to pivot seamlessly from his hip-hop style to classic balladry.

His performance, backed by the Louisville Orchestra at Whitney Hall, embraced the timeless essence of Presley’s 1961 original, yet added a sophisticated twist that highlighted Harlow’s vocal range. Fan reactions were quick and intense, with many expressing their shock and admiration online. Comments like “THIS IS HIM SINGING????” and “I thought, ‘This looks like Jack Harlow,’ and then read the caption. WHAT!!??” mirrored the collective disbelief and newfound appreciation for the artist’s hidden talents.

Harlow’s shift to classic balladry not only surprised fans but also marked a pivotal moment in his career. One fan noted, “He should’ve been doing this from the START. Now I’m a fan.” This foray into a new musical dimension comes on the heels of his critically acclaimed album Jackman, released in 2023, which already showcased his willingness to experiment with his sound.

