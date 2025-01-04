New Claims Emerge How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Raped Underage Girls In So-Called ‘Red Rooms’ of Sin

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly faces new accusations.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is accused of raping underage girls in an explosive new documentary.

In the doc, Diddy’s childhood friends, ex-bodyguards, former interns and singer Al B. Sure expose new details surrounding the disgraced rapper and his deepest, darkest secrets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The trailer for Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy was released by Peacock on Thursday, January 2, revealing intriguing details about the music mogul’s secret “red rooms.”

One man, whose voice was distorted to conceal his identity, claimed: “Any time a studio or any room is red, he’s making love and s–. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

In the doc, an unidentified woman’s voice is heard alleging, “They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone,” while attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents some of the rapper’s alleged victims, called Combs a “monster.”

According to a press release from Peacock, the documentary tells the story of Combs’ early years “and his decades-long transformation to Puffy and then to Diddy, with crucial insight into the forces that shaped the man”.

The special will also include exclusive, never-before-seen footage of Combs partying, at home and in the studio – and details about what allegedly went on in the rapper’s world.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is set to be released for streaming on January 14.

In September, the disgraced music mogul was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s– trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Diddy pleaded not guilty and is set for a May 2025 trial after being denied bail more than once.

The I Need a Girl rapper has also been sued by several alleged victims for sexual assault, with at least one of them claiming the incident took place when they were underage.

Combs has denied the allegations against him and is currently detained in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial.



