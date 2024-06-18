'Modern Family' Cast Reunites for WhatsApp Ad [Video] | lovebscott.com

Four members of the ‘Modern Family’ cast got together for a new WhatsApp ad — but don’t expect a full reboot anytime soon.

Four of the original cast members of the ABC sitcom are returning to their roles, starring in a new commercial for WhatsApp, the chat platform owned by .

The stars, Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett), are reprising their roles for the spot, which pokes fun at group chats in which some members have an iPhone and a blue bubble, and others have an Android phone with a dreaded green bubble.

The platform is pitching itself as a solution to that “divide,” using the ABC sitcom as a hook.

Sidebar, have you heard? Apple is adding RCS support to iPhones with the upcoming iOS 18 software update this fall. With it, it’s allowing Android phones to participate in all of the features iPhone users enjoy with iMessage. RCS, or Rich Communication Services, was developed as a replacement to SMS.

RCS offers typing indicators and read receipts, allows you to send longer messages, and supports higher-quality images and videos.