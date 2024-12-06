Meagan Good Says Jonathan Majors Proposed In Paris [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good sound like they had a pretty romantic engagement.

The couple, who had already announced their engagement at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 event, were spotted enjoying a sunny day out in Los Angeles on Thursday, looking fit and happy while tackling the popular Runyon Canyon hike.

Meagan opened up to TMZ about the special moment, saying, ‘We went to Paris with my Dad and he asked for my hand in marriage there. It was really sweet and cute… AND he asked my mom for my hand in marriage as well.’

As for when wedding bells will ring, the couple is keeping that detail under wraps for now.

Jonathan also took a moment to address his future with Marvel, after his arrest earlier this year for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend caused him to lose his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked if he’d like to return to the role if possible, Jonathan responded, ‘Of course.’

Despite the challenges Jonathan has faced in the public eye, the couple’s engagement marks an exciting new chapter in their relationship.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about their wedding plans, as Jonathan and Meagan continue to enjoy their love story and focus on their future together.

Majors and Good were first romantically linked in May of last year—just two months after Majors faced legal issues following an arrest for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The former Marvel actor was later sentenced to attend a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

Despite his turbulent past, Jonathan and Meagan appeared focused on their future together.

via: Daily Mail