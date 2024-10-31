Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series; Beat Yankees 7-6 in Game 5

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

The 2024 World Series is over: Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are champions in five games, the first title for him and, for the team, the eighth in franchise history.

The Yankees jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when slugger Aaron Judge, whose bat had been quiet in the Fall Classic, launched the first pitch he saw from Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty into the right field seats.

New York added three more runs and led the Dodgers 5-0 heading into the 5th inning – that’s when a series of defensive miscues opened the door for L.A.

Advertisement

Judge took his eye off shortstop Tommy Edman’s soft liner at the last moment and dropped it for an error that put two runners on with nobody out. After two more defensive blunders by New York, the Dodgers tied the score when Freddie Freeman hit a two-run single, and Teoscar Hernández followed with a two-run double off Gerrit Cole with two outs.

Freeman’s two-run single gave him 12 RBIs in the World Series, matching a Fall Classic record set 64 Freddie Freeman hit a two-run single to tie the Series record of 12 RBIs, set by Bobby Richardson over seven games in 1960, and was voted Series MVP.

The 35-year-old first baseman had homered in each of the first four games, becoming the first player to accomplish that feat. The streak began when he launched the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history in a dramatic opener in Los Angeles.

The Yankees regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Giancarlo Stanton, who scored Juan Soto.

Advertisement

The Dodgers were down – but not out.

They loaded the bases in the top of the 8th inning on two singles and a walk before Gavin Lux’s sacrifice fly scored Enrique Hernandez to tie the game 6-6.

The runners advanced on the sacrifice, and the Dodgers loaded the bases again on a catcher’s interference call that put Shohei Ohtani on first. Then, perennial All-Star Mookie Betts followed with another sacrifice fly to score Tommy Edman and give the Dodgers a 7-6 lead.

The championship, L.A.’s first since 2020, was the culmination of a remarkable season that saw the team finish with the best record in baseball and with the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases.

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million signing paid off, as his presence as a designated hitter transformed the Dodgers’ offensive.

via: KTLA