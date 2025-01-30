BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 6 hours ago

Doppelganger for doppelganger? The results are in for the celebrity look-alike contest winners so far, and we’ll let you be the judge this time!

If you aren’t familiar, a YouTuber sent social media into a frenzy in October 2024 when he held the inaugural Timothée Chalamet dead-ringer showdown in New York City. 23-year-old Anthony Po ushered participants to Washington Square Park in their best Chalamet attire to see who could pass for a replica of the “Wonka” actor. The grand prize? $50 and bragging rights.

Fortunately, the famed influencer and crowned attendee received more than they originally bargained for, including an on-site visit from the French-American star (himself) and an opportunity to go viral. Of course, shortly after, competitions for fellow celebrities ignited all over the globe, with Po to thank for their recent surge in popularization. While look-alike contests have been around for decades, on and offline, Po’s successful attempt at assembling a “free, silly, and in-public” event brought them back into significance.

During these intense (yet exciting) battles, individuals go “mug-for-mug” as they compete for the “twin” title of who looks the closest to whichever headlining public figure/character the event is themed around.

From Zendaya to Drake, here are some of the verdicts as of 2025.

Look-alike Contest Winners So Far That May Have Given These Celebrities a Run for Their Money

1. Miles Mitchell

Timothée Chalamet crashed his own look-alike contest at Washington Square Park in October, obtaining nationwide press. The internet went bonkers when Staten Island resident Miles Mitchell was chosen as the leading “wannabe.”

Located in Lower Manhattan, hundreds of onlookers packed the park to watch the lucky contestants rip the runway in their best TC ensembles. Mitchell immediately stole hearts with his candy-filled briefcase and Willy Wonka fit.

“I’m excited,” he told AP News after becoming $50 richer. “I’m also overwhelmed. Although Mitchell relished in his (literal) overnight fame, he did give props to the other fellas who had a nice shot at winning, too. The 21-year-old concluded: “There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up.”

Since his achievement, Mitchell has received quite the acclaim — so much so that we wouldn’t be surprised if the “Dune” actor tapped him to step in as a future stunt double.

2. Christopher (aka Topherzen357)

Although an animated being, Shrek, Dreamworks’ famous ogre, is just about treated as a real person in mainstream media. From Halloween cosplay and social media filters to funny memes and reaction clips, who wouldn’t want to be Shrek… if even for a day?

An Instagram user named Christopher (whose last name is unknown) came first place in a Shrek look-alike contest held in Los Angeles in November. Judging by Christopher’s profile, he’s no stranger to dressing up as his favorite TV character. He has quite a few flicks of himself as rapper Post Malone and even Jim Hopper from “Stranger Things.”

Shrek Rave creator Ka5sh organized the competition, calling everyone to Echo Lake Park. Per the online flyer, $500 and a bag of onions were up for grabs.

3. Zainab Bansfield

This past November, seven contestants appeared in Oakland’s Wilma Chan Park to offer their best Zendaya impersonations among (nearly) 50 others.

Per the San Francisco Chronicle, 24-year-old Zainab Bansfield flaunted a cream dress paired with a beige checkered headscarf, which she told the outlet was a combination of the actress/singer’s red-carpet and social media looks. Ultimately, the San Fran native took home the winning sash, a flower crown, a gift basket, Carol’s Daughter goodies, and $40, among other items.

“I’m honestly shocked,” Bansfield gushed to the Chronicle about her victory. “I’m normally an introvert, actually, but I was like, ‘What is Zendaya? She’s energy. She’s fun. Let me bring that.”

4. Makayla Chambers

In December, Toronto’s Casuals Bakery hosted nearly 30 “Drakes” at local bar Apt 200. Makayla Chambers caught everyone’s eye the most. While the 21-year-old was (originally) on a mission for the Backwoods cigars and bottle of Hennessy, the real ‘6 God’ dropped a $10,000 check in the mix.

Per Toronto Star, finalists cat-walked and put on their best “Drake voice,” as the deciding factor was (seemingly) based on costumes and comedic relief. Chambers came with a drawn-on beard and pigtails, instantly making her a stand-out in the audience.

Upon her win, she excitedly recounted to the Star, “It feels great! It feels like I made it.”

5. Paul Crossley

Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square called all the husky Caucasian men with beards to the front to see which one could take the top position as sports legend Jason Kelce’s new clone. Christmas came early for Navy Yard worker Paul Crossley, who triumphantly ended the neck-and-neck, December race.

“[It was] a very tough competition, but I’m happy to just ride this 15-minute of fame out, you know?” he gushed to CBS News. “I feel like the Hawk Tuah of Philadelphia.”

Crossley says he’s often compared to a retired Kelce. However, despite most of the candidates rocking classic green-and-white colors and flashing their bellies for the occasion, ex-Eagles center Kelce joked, “Newsflash, any overweight white guy with a beard looks just like me.”

He added: “There is absolutely nothing unique about any of these gentlemen other than they are large people with beards and of Caucasian complexion.”

Crossley walked away with a case of Garage Beer.

Which of these look-alike contest winners so far were your favorite? Let us know below!