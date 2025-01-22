BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 7 hours ago

The internet exploded with sheer excitement when the resurgence of dead-ringer competitions confiscated our social media timelines last fall. Because of this, we couldn’t help but think of celebrity look-alike contests that should happen in 2025!

On Oct. 27, YouTuber Anthony Po, who has over 1 million subscribers on the video-based platform, set the cyber city ablaze when he organized the first-ever Timothée Chalamet doppelganger event in Lower Manhattan. Tons of individuals dressed as the 29-year-old actor poured into Washington Square Park (hoping to win the grand prize of $50) to vie for the crown of who could pass for TC’s double the most. Filled with hundreds of fans of the “Wonka” star and supportive partners of the male contenders, attendees were stunned when a light-hearted afternoon turned into a full-blown jamboree.

While many arrived searching for nothing but fun (and possibly some funds), they were left mouths-opened when Chalamet (himself) appeared in the chaotic crowd. As if that wasn’t enough to keep the streets of the Big Apple roaring, cops arrested a participant and even fined 23-year-old Po for the large, unpermitted (and unruly) turnout. However, despite the ruckus, one thing remained: the content creator’s goal of bringing back a sense of nostalgia for the pop culture enthusiasts withstood the mayhem.

I was behind the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition. Thanks my #1 fan (timothee) for showing up. pic.twitter.com/ZfYkOBuTNB — Anthony Po (@anthpo) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

“I decided to do this because I think the world can use more goofy things for free,” he told Mens Health. “These contests have blown up because they’re free, silly, and in public!”

Po furthered in an interview with the HuffPost, referring to the trend’s online response: “Ultimately, at the heart of what I’m trying to do is just make the internet fun again. I think the internet is absolutely horrible right now,” he added, “It has been for probably about three years, ever since right at the tail end of COVID.”

Po’s viral shindig was so successful that it spawned others, like Dublin’s rendition for Irish trouper Paul Mescal, London’s version for English crooner Harry Styles, Toronto’s phenomenon for Drake, and an Oakland hosting for singer/actress Zendaya.

Odd Look-alike Contests That Should Happen for Celebrities You’d Never Expect

Advertisement

If you’re a millennial or Gen Z, look-alike contests may have been foreign to you before Po widely popularized them in 2024. But they’ve actually been around since the 1900s. From Charlie Chaplin to Shirley Temple (and even Dolly Parton), this is nothing new for the generations before us.

So… what do these entertaining affairs entail? A look-alike contest is an identity game (which could be held virtually or in person) where people battle to see who looks the closest to a chosen public figure or character. Whichever player is deemed the leading lady/man’s long-lost clone wins cash or a particular item.

Here’s who we think should be next up.

1. Soulja Boy

Advertisement

Big Draco is known for his big bling and even bigger bops! In 2007, Soulja’s all-time classic single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” was released, and the world went wild.

Since then, the 34-year-old has maintained quite the relevancy through his series of other dance tracks (including “Turn My Swag On,” “Pretty Boy Swag,” and “Kiss Me Through the Phone”). With the help of the Chinese-made app TikTok, his more recent songs, “Rick & Morty,” and “She Make It Clap,” broke the internet and reminded us why we fell in love with the Mississippi-raised rhymer in the mid-2000s.

Known for his catchy hits and the “first-to-ever do it” claims, this rapping originator would make the perfect pick for different phases of his decades-long career and the poor fashion choices (hello, saggy jeans and oversized T-shirts?!) that came with it.

2. Denzel Washington

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, there’s only ONE Mr. Denzel Washington… or is there? The legendary, Golden Globe-winning actor has given us a lengthy list of movies that are household staples, such as “Malcolm X” (1992), “Training Day” (2001), “Inside Man” (2006), and “American Gangster” (2007), among others.

Washington, who’s been happily married to the beautiful Pauletta since the early ’80s, has been an on-screen heartthrob since the beginning of his Hollywood run. Even now, in his 70s, some women are still googly-eyed over “Zaddy Zel.”

To put their fantasies to rest, stumbling across a Denzel doppelganger just might do the trick. We’re not sure how possible that is, considering the icon seems to be one-of-a-kind in more ways than one, but it’s worth a try, right?

Aside from that, having the contestants compare acting chops or come dressed in a specific role of his would be super cool to watch.

Advertisement

3. Sexyy Red

Slim thick, caramel skin, 5’5″–Sexyy Red is definitely a TEN! Straight out of St. Louis, Missouri, the 26-year-old has delivered hit after hit. From taking us to “Pound Town” to hyping us up with “Get It Sexyy,” Red never fails to make a smash.

Along with her ability to create dope things in the booth, she has a raw sense of humor, a boisterous personality, and a calm, cool, and collected character. As if those traits hadn’t won us over, Red’s bold appearance sealed the deal. They don’t call her “Big Sexy” for no reason!

Although we’ve seen maybe one or two “twins” of Red online, we’re sure there are other ladies out there who may be the spitting image of Miss Wherry. We’d love to see it!

Advertisement

4. Queen Naija

Queen Naija came bursting out of the YouTube scene when she dropped her chart-topping tune “Medicine” in 2017. A year later, the Capitol Records signee hit the ground running with her now-double-platinum follow-ups, “Karma” and “Butterflies.”

Although she’d already retrieved major social status from her couples channel days with ex-husband Chris Sails, Naija’s thriving lane in music catapulted her to new heights. So much so that there’s been an (ongoing) hate train on X against her, with users trolling and blaming the 29-year-old for (literally) everything.

But… as beautiful and talented as she is, we’d (personally) love it if there were more “Queens” (yes, that’s her birth name) around the globe. Just be sure not to fault them for the White House woes, too. Pun intended.

Advertisement

5. Plies

Simply put, Plies is the motivational speaker we all need in our lives. The Florida rapper garnered global fame in the mid-to-late 2000s with anthems like “Shawty,” “Hypnotized,” and “Bust It Baby.”

With his candid lyricism and Southern-bred flow, his debut album, “The Real Testament,” did exceptionally well, paving the way for Plies’ unparalleled stance in the industry today. In the 2010s, the now-48-year-old began to pivot with the rise of social media, becoming one of the most influential voices in the digital space.

From speaking on political issues to dropping personal gems with a comedic appeal, Plies has only gotten better with time. Seeing who could do their best Plies impersonation would be priceless, as his infectious laugh (alone) would bring the whole city out!

Advertisement

What do you think are some look-alike contests that should happen? Let us know below!