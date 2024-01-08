Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Seen Sharing a Kiss at 2024 Golden Globe Awards [Video]

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made an ultra rare appearance at the Golden Globes last night (January 7).

via: People

Chalamet, 28, and Jenner, 26, were spotted holding hands as they arrived to their seats at the The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles sometime after Sunday night’s awards ceremony began. Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh shared a snapshot of the pair sitting together in an X post during a commercial break. Another X user appeared to catch a glimpse of the couple sharing a kiss at their table, showing Jenner playfully run her hand up Chalamet’s suit jacket.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/b191LJ5SX1 — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

Wonka star Chalamet is nominated at Sunday’s awards ceremony for his role as a younger version of the beloved Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka. He and Jenner were first linked romantically back in April 2023, but the couple did not make their public debut until they were seen kissing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in early September.

Since September, Chalamet and Jenner have made a number of public appearances together, including at a New York Fashion Week dinner, a trip to the 2023 US Open and at a Saturday Night Live afterparty following Chalamet’s hosting stint in November.