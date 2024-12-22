Home > NEWS

Denzel Washington Gets Baptized and Becomes a Minister After Saying Religion is ‘Not Fashionable’ in Hollywood

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Denzel Washington has taken a big step in cementing his faith … the Oscar winner has recently been baptized and received his minister’s license.

On Saturday, the “Gladiator II” actor was baptized at the Kelly Temple in New York City and received his minister’s license.

During the baptism, Washington, 69, spoke to the congregation about his faith before he was immersed in water.

Advertisement

“It took a while, but I’m finally here,” he said, according to Archbishop Christopher Bryant.

“If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.”

The “Training Day” star’s wife, Pauletta Washington, also spoke about how proud she was of her husband of 41 years taking this big step in his religion.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it,” the actress — who shares kids John, 40, Katia, 37, and twins Olivia and Malcolm, 33, with Denzel — said as her husband sat on the steps of the pulpit, seemingly wiping away tears.

Advertisement

“So, I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

Denzel, who was dressed in a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants, also posed for a photo with his minister’s license and his certificate of baptism.

The “Equalizer” actor’s baptism comes more than a month after he spoke about religion in Hollywood.

Advertisement

“When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior. I’m unafraid,” said during an interview with Esquire in November.

“I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it — you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town,” the Academy Award winner added.

“I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe.”

Denzel further said there was “no such thing” as Hollywood.

Advertisement

“What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard. It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe,” he said.

“So I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to.”

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Interviewer Who ‘Called Out’ Blake Lively Reportedly Denies Involvement with Alleged Justin Baldoni ‘Smear Campaign’ [Photos + Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Art Evans, ‘Die Hard 2’ and ‘A Soldier’s Story’ Actor, Dead at 82

By: Walker
NEWS

Fitness Influencer Dies 3 Months After Being Shot During Attempted Robbery in Los Angeles

By: Walker
NEWS

Russ Says Spotify Knows Which Artists Are Faking Streams

By: Walker
NEWS

It Ends With Us Author Colleen Hoover Shows Support For Blake Lively After She Filed Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni [Photo]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Usher Stops By Daughter’s School For Career Day

By: Walker
NEWS

Alfa Anderson, Vocalist Behind Chic Hits Including ‘Good Times’ and ‘Le Freak,’ Dead at 78

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Overcoming ‘Hardships’ After Ben Affleck Divorce: ‘It’s Happening for a Reason’

By: Walker
NEWS

Jeff Bezos Denies He’s Marrying Fiancée Lauren Sánchez in a $600M Aspen Wedding: ‘Don’t Be Gullible’

By: Walker
NEWS

MLB’s All-Time Stolen Base Leader Rickey Henderson Dead at Age 65

By: Walker