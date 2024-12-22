Denzel Washington Gets Baptized and Becomes a Minister After Saying Religion is ‘Not Fashionable’ in Hollywood

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Denzel Washington has taken a big step in cementing his faith … the Oscar winner has recently been baptized and received his minister’s license.

On Saturday, the “Gladiator II” actor was baptized at the Kelly Temple in New York City and received his minister’s license.

During the baptism, Washington, 69, spoke to the congregation about his faith before he was immersed in water.

“It took a while, but I’m finally here,” he said, according to Archbishop Christopher Bryant.

“If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.”

The “Training Day” star’s wife, Pauletta Washington, also spoke about how proud she was of her husband of 41 years taking this big step in his religion.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it,” the actress — who shares kids John, 40, Katia, 37, and twins Olivia and Malcolm, 33, with Denzel — said as her husband sat on the steps of the pulpit, seemingly wiping away tears.

“So, I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

Denzel, who was dressed in a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants, also posed for a photo with his minister’s license and his certificate of baptism.

The “Equalizer” actor’s baptism comes more than a month after he spoke about religion in Hollywood.

Denzel Washington got baptized and rededicated his life to Christ. This is amazing to see ??. pic.twitter.com/ORUV6iWOj7 — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) December 22, 2024

“When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior. I’m unafraid,” said during an interview with Esquire in November.

“I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it — you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town,” the Academy Award winner added.

“I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe.”

Denzel further said there was “no such thing” as Hollywood.

“What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard. It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe,” he said.

“So I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to.”

