BY: Jasmine Franklin

Picture it: a predominantly Black cast in a film created, directed, and produced by a Black creative. Moreover, that said film opens strong over Easter weekend with a $61 million debut. If you’ve been keeping up with the headlines, then you know we’re referring to Ryan Coogler’s latest masterpiece, “Sinners.” Keeping this major feat in mind, Variety’s recent coverage led with doubt.

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” is an original studio film that resonated with diverse audiences. As expected, it should have been a celebrated moment in entertainment. Instead, Variety’s “Sinners” headline controversy sparked widespread backlash, raising urgent questions about how mainstream media frames Black success.

The Headline That Sparked Outrage

“Sinners” amassed $61 million in its global debut. It’s a great result for an original, R-rated horror film. Yet, the Warner Bros. release has a $90 million price tag before global marketing expenses, so profitability remains a ways away. https://t.co/gjPXGBYkZ1 pic.twitter.com/wwXjVC2GT5 — Variety (@Variety) April 20, 2025

“Sinners“ earned $61 million during its opening weekend, delivering a strong performance for an original, R-rated horror film. Audiences responded with enthusiasm. According to Deadline, it also became the first horror movie in history to earn a CinemaScore of “A.“ That kind of grade reflects not only high quality but also wide appeal.

In its coverage of “Sinners'” box office debut, Variety called the performance a “great result,“ only to undercut that praise with a pessimistic spin: “profitability remains a ways away,“ citing the film’s “eye-popping $90 million price tag before global marketing expenses.“ The article read less like a celebration and more like a warning, framing the film as an expensive gamble despite its strong start. That tone didn’t go unnoticed.

Actor Ben Stiller publicly challenged the headline.

“In what universe does a $60 million opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline?” he asked.

The actor’s comment immediately struck a chord, amplifying what many were already thinking: the media often moves the goalposts when it comes to celebrating Black-led films.

More celebrities added their voices to the chorus. Some questioned why Variety was so quick to scrutinize “Sinners'” profitability when white-led films with similar budgets and lower openings are often praised for “pushing boundaries” or “taking risks.” Others pointed out that Variety’s language subtly diminished the film’s cultural significance by focusing on dollars over impact.

A Pattern That Hits Different

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinners Movie (@sinnersmovie)

Variety’s headline fits a long-standing pattern in Hollywood media: when Black films win, the headlines are laced with doubt. Instead of applause, there’s analysis. Instead of support, there’s skepticism. The press frequently shifts the narrative from “success” to “struggle,” even when the numbers prove otherwise.

This kind of coverage sends a message to Black filmmakers: success must be exceptional, flawless, and beyond criticism to be acknowledged. Even then, it might not be enough. The media’s reluctance to let Black cinema simply win — without disclaimers, without undercutting — adds an emotional weight that many artists are tired of carrying.

Variety’s “Sinners” headline controversy is a gut punch not only because it missed the moment but also because it reflects a deeper issue: Black stories are still treated as risky investments, no matter how well they perform.

Language Matters, and So Do Perceptions

It isn’t just about one bad headline. It’s about how powerful publications influence public opinion and industry perception. When outlets like Variety choose skepticism over celebration, they shape how future projects are viewed and funded. They plant seeds of doubt in an industry already hesitant to greenlight original Black stories.

The media’s treatment of Sinners reflects how quickly success can be reframed when it doesn’t center on whiteness. The film opened strong on a symbolic weekend, Easter, with audiences showing up and showing out. Yet, instead of being uplifted as a new cultural touchstone, the film’s achievement was met with a financial disclaimer.

Demanding Better

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PROXIMITY MEDIA (@proximitymedia)

Coverage of Black cinema must evolve. Black filmmakers deserve headlines that match the magnitude of their wins. That starts with recognizing success when it happens — and framing it as such. Language carries weight, and the media must be more intentional in how it wields it.

Variety’s “Sinners” headline controversy was more than a bad editorial call. It was a reminder that the work of equity and representation doesn’t end with casting. It must extend to the stories we tell about the art and the headlines we write.

Hollywood is watching. So are the audiences who made “Sinners” a hit. And they’re not asking for special treatment. They’re demanding fair coverage.

