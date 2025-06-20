BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Eddie Murphy and Mel B’s child, Angel Murphy Brown, is living life authentically as a trans man. Murphy and Mel B ignited sparks in the summer of 2006, sparking a nine-month romance that surprised fans. The pair first crossed paths at an intimate dinner party at Murphy’s Hollywood Hills home, where Mel B recalled feeling an “intense” attraction that she later described as love at first sight.

“It is a beautiful love story,” Mel B told ET. “I didn’t have the perfect happy ending, but it had an ending that is OK. And now he’s in a perfect relationship with his lovely lady, expecting another baby.”

On April 3, 2007 — Murphy’s 46th birthday — the couple welcomed their daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown. When rumors swirled around Angel’s paternity, Mel B stood firm, and a DNA test taken on June 11, 2007, confirmed Eddie as Angel’s father. Angel is now an adult and living as a trans man — with his parents standing proudly behind him.

Eddie Murphy and Mel B’s son Angel now lives as a trans man.

Angel identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and his parents are his biggest supporters. Insiders told Daily Mail, that both Murphy and Mel B were behind Angel’s decision. “It’s a decision Angel made, and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie,” the source said. “There was no big event to mark it. Angel just wanted it to be known what pronouns are now suitable.”

In April, Mel B celebrated Angel’s birthday with a series of photos of the teenager on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my angel! I cannot believe you’re 18. You are so special and so bright and so talented! I couldn’t be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are, but you’ll forever be my baby. I hope you keep chasing your dreams and be kind to everyone around you, like you always have been, my Angel,” the Spice Girl gushed.

Eddie Murphy and Mel B battled through a nasty legal fight after Angel’s birth.

Murphy and Mel B show unwavering support for their trans son, Angel. However, their relationship was once riddled with drama. Since then, the two have since made up, and Mel B has no regrets about their relationship. “I don’t know if there’s any wrong or right in anything I’ve been through,” she told ET. “I mean, there’s a lot of wrong, but how I’ve handled or how I’ve dealt with things, it just is how it played out, and I can’t have regrets.”

After three years of dating, Mel B is now happily engaged to hairdresser Rory McPhee. They’re hoping to tie the knot at London’s exclusive St Paul’s Cathedral — Mel’s MBE honor grants her one of the few annual slots — but they’re still waiting for a firm date from the venue.

Meanwhile, Murphy isn’t dating — he’s married. He and Australian model actress Paige Butcher tied the knot in July 2024 after a decade together. Paige, who met Eddie in 2012 and got engaged in 2018, shares two kids with the comedian.

