Sami Sheen Pops Off on Sister Lola, Accuses Her of Being ‘Homophobic and Transphobic’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Revealing she’s been “blocked” by her sister, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter called out her younger sibling’s “disgusting, close-minded behavior.”

Sami Sheen has called out her sister, Lola, over what she calls her sibling’s “homophobic and transphobic” views.

Sami, the 21-year-old daughter of both Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, took to TikTok on Wednesday to publicly slam her sister for her religious beliefs and social media behavior during Pride month. Lola, 20, has been very open about her faith recently and, back in January, announced she had been baptized — after turning to Christianity amid struggles with anxiety and depression.

Sharing a video captioned, “a message to my sister since she blocked me,” Sami first praised mom Richards for doing “an amazing job raising me and my sister to be very accepting of everyone’s sexuality and gender identity and everything else under the sun.”

“So that’s why it is so sad for me to see that my own sister is homophobic and transphobic now,” she continued, saying that while she “wasn’t going to take it to the internet,” Lola’s reposts to her own TikTok page prompted her to speak out.

One video on her sister’s reposts was from Christian content creator Bryce Crawford, in which he, while speaking about the trans community, says, “anything outside [God’s] original design would be perverted and sin.”

“She has been reposting this man’s stuff and it disgusts me because it’s so sad that she’s so conformed to her religion that now she thinks like this,” said Sami.

“I understand everyone has their own beliefs, but you don’t have to be transphobic or homophobic to follow your beliefs, okay?” she continued. “Someone’s sexuality and someone’s gender identity should not affect you. Who gives a s–t what someone identifies as? If that makes them happy, let them be. Stop trying to tell people that there’s something wrong with them because they identify a certain way.”

Sami then claimed she asked her sister if she wanted to join her at a Pride party — as it is currently Pride month — and said Lola “laughed in my face.”

“I also asked her how she would feel about me if I ended up marrying a girl and she got really weird and was like, ‘I mean, I guess I would come to the wedding, but I think every woman needs a man to provide for them,'” claimed Sami.

“Right. Yeah. Because men are so amazing,” she then deadpanned.

“It’s really sad that I’m related to someone like this, when we’ve both been raised the same way and I am part of the f–king LGBTQ community and I wish my sister was an ally,” the 21-year-old reality star continued. “It’s honestly just disgusting, close-minded behavior and I really hope she snaps out of this eventually.”

As for why she was taking things so public, she said she had to after Lola “officially blocked me” — this after Sami said she had been DMing her sibling about some of her shares, posting the alleged receipts.

“I’m officially blocked, which confirms everything … Lola, if you’re watching this, I urge you, just for five minutes, put the Bible down, it’s gonna be okay,” she pleaded. “You can live without it for 5 minutes and pick up a Pride flag and support the f–king community.”

“It is Pride Month and you reposting those things during Pride Month is just other-worldy,” she reiterated. “I don’t know who you are anymore. This is not you. We were not raised like this. I am embarrassed, I am f–king embarrassed that my own sister is a homophobe. Do better, seriously.”

So far, Lola has not responded to her sister’s video.

On Lola’s own TikTok page, however, the comments on her most recent post have been flooded with comments from those siding with her sister, writing things like, “Happy Pride!” — while her own supporters have told her to “stay strong in your faith” and to ignore the haters.

via: TooFab

