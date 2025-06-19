Miley & Tish Cyrus Talk Unfollow-gate, Miley Getting Kicked Out of ‘Weird Religious School’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 minutes ago

In an extensive podcast interview, the mother and daughter discuss topics like who offers the worst family advice, Miley being blamed for her dad’s pot-smoking on Hannah Montana, and other subjects.

Miley Cyrus is coming clean about just how young her bad girl past started, while she and mom Tish Cyrus are finally setting the record straight about “unfollow”-gate.

It all went down as part of a long-ranging interview when Miley made her first visit to Sorry We’re Cyrus, her mom’s podcast with sister Brandi Cyrus. They talked about Miley’s newest project, Something Beautiful, as well as the health, mental discipline and Type A personality that drives her life.

Advertisement

But they also made time for lighter segments, like a family Q&A that revealed who gives the worst advice. For that, Miley immediately threw brother Trace into the fire, laughing that his advice is “always awful.”

When he’s not randomly telling her to “buy an airplane,” she says his advice is “always telling you to beat someone up, destroy someone’s life, basically just say whatever you think to their face, which is a terrible idea.”

They also reminisced a little about about their childhoods a bit, with Miley sharing a hilarious “core memory” from hers about getting blamed for dad Billy Ray’s smoking weed on the Hannah Montana set.

She got no help from Tish, either, who said when the show would call her about it, she absolutely refused to believe her husband would do that, so told them it definitely wasn’t him!

Advertisement

While Miley was getting in trouble there for something she didn’t do, she was more than willing to take responsibility for the antics she said got her kicked out of “that religious school” when she was younger.

In a hilarious exchange, Miley was trying to remember the name of it, with Tish stating that it was part of the Foursquare Church. When Miley described it as “a type of Christianity,” Tish added, “It’s like a denomination; I’m not sure.”

“Mom sent me to a weird religious school that she didn’t know what it was,” Miley laughed.

Miley, for her part, apparently did not know how to behave in a “weird religious school” — though public schools wouldn’t approve of this behavior, either.

Advertisement

Tish immediately recalled when she got a phone call from the school “because Miley went and told everybody she kissed a boy.”

Miley agreed that was a big issue, but it wasn’t the one that would ultimately lead to her getting the boot. Let’s just say, it appears the school put up with a lot before “their final straw,” as she put it.

In one case, she remembered, “somebody in the class that I did not really think had it, she didn’t have it.” She went on to explain, “They told her that she was gonna be the next Oprah and I started busted up laughing.”

She then added with a laugh now, “And by the way, I was not wrong.”

Advertisement

According to Miley, the school brought a “prophet in to tell all the kids what they were going to be when they grew up.” Tish remembered the church offering to “prophesize” over Miley before she went to LA and she told them, “Absolutely not.”

Miley also recalled “borrowing” a mobility device from a teacher. “I did rider her scooter down the halls, and that was another reason,” she shared, before revealing the “final straw.”

It was all part of a lesson on Greek mythology, where the kids got to choose which deity they were going to represent. Miley chose to represent Athena, and showed up in a toga — with no top on underneath.

She said she then got up in front of the class, already scandalizing the faculty for her bold wardrobe choice, and declared, “I’m Athena and I love making babies.”

Advertisement

“And then I told some of the other kids that I found out what French kissing was in Canada, and that was their final straw,” Miley said.

From there, she and Tish said they ultimately made the decision to vacate Tennessee altogether, not looking back, and stake their future hopes and dreams in Los Angeles — which worked out just fine for them.

While Miley was coming clean about her troublemaking days, it was Tish who jumped in to set the record straight after she stirred up a whole lot of trouble more recently with one “unfollow.”

“Why do you think your mom unfollowed you on Instagram?,” Brandi asked Miley as part of the podcast’s “Boring Game Segment.” It happened on May 7, just hours after Billy Ray posted a video of Miley and wrote, “Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies.”

Advertisement

As Billy Ray had just revealed his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, and his relationships with his family — including Miley — had been tenuous to that point, many on social media took this as a moment of shade from Mama Cyrus.

Even when Tish jumped into the comments with, “have no idea how that happened but it’s fixed now! ?” fans weren’t so quick to let it go.

“Literally, they were all freaking out thinking I really unfollowed you on Instagram,” Tish told Miley, who didn’t seem to be as plugged into how big the controversy was. She had previously talked about how she’s very strict with herself when it comes to engaging online.

But she knew enough to acknowledge that “the timing was interesting” for the “unfollow.”

Advertisement

“If you were in the family or not in the family, it was weird timing,” Miley continued, “I went to see [my dad] B-Ray, and you did mysteriously unfollow me.”

She then added with a wicked grin and a laugh, “And then you got some backlash and suddenly knew how to press that follow button.”

So what really happened? According to Miley, it’s not dramatic or exciting at all. In fact, she said it’s just a glitch in Meta, Instagram’s parent company.

“A bug in Meta,” she claimed. “It naturally unfollows the person that you follow with the most engagement.” For her part, Miley said she just figured her mom had lost her glasses or something and done it accidentally, so there was no moment that she believed there was any shade involved.

Advertisement

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” Miley said in May over the incident in a statement (yes, it was a big enough to-do to warrant a statement). “She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me. Simple, coincidental and uninteresting.”

But as it turns out, the truth was even more uninteresting.

Check out all the laughs, stories, and why Tish Cyrus has started to smoke marijuana again — and whether or not her daughters are supportive — in the video above.

Advertisement

via: TooFab