Influencer Dead Hours After Facebook Begging for Help, Husband Kills Himself When Stopped by Cops: GBI

While Georgia police tried to pull over the woman’s husband, who was driving her car, he abruptly shot himself.

A couple in Twin City, Georgia are dead as authorities try to put the pieces together to figure out what happened. One death came shortly after a social media plea for help, and the other practically in front of police while attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

The shocking series of events began at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI was called into the investigation by the Twin City Police Department.

Law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call in Emanuel County, where they found the victim, 27-year-old Zaria Khadejah Carr unconscious in her home. She was later pronounced dead, according to the release. An autopsy will be conducted.

The victim’s husband, Shamarcus Jameal Carr, 36, was not found at the scene, nor was the victim’s vehicle, a 2021 Dodge Challenger. Just after 11 p.m., both were reported found in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but according to the press release, Shamarcus shot himself inside the car. He was taken to a hospital and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The couple share two children, per MSN.

Social Media Behavior

According to People, a source familiar with the couple has described both of them as social media influencers. Shamarcus is reportedly “The Frenchman” on Facebook, where he had 44,000 followers and posted content as a French bulldog breeder.

Zaria, meanwhile, was known as “The Dutchess Dior.” She was featured in maternity pics shared on “The Frenchman” page and had a page under the “Dutchess Dior” name, as well, boasting 35,000 followers.

The final posts on both pages were dated June 14, with “The Dutchess Dior” account putting up several posts leading up to one her final post just hours before Zaria’s death — reading, “I really don’t know what to do .. but i need help before i lose my life or freedom ! My kids need me !”

In a comment to that post, the account holder agreed with someone who said they “told” her, “i know but this mf done got on the dumb s–t so if i die somebody need to know.”

Meanwhile, “The Frenchman” went live at 7:43 p.m. on his page for “story time,” where he expressed his frustrations about infidelity on both sides in his relationship. A woman also appears throughout the video, arguing with him.

Local CBS affiliate WTOC confirmed this live video does feature Shamarcus and Zaria, coming less than two hours before her death. The couple argues throughout the seven-and-a-half minute long video. In the closing moments, Zaria grabs Shamarcus’ phone with a laugh before the feed cut.

Investigators with GBI declined to tell People if these Facebook posts have been confirmed as belonging to the deceased couple, but did state they are “aware” of both pages. WTOC reports that Shamarcus had spent a total of five years behind bars for aggravated assault, firearms and drug charges dating back to 2012.

