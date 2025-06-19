BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

Tia Carrere is beaming with pride after her 19-year-old son, Jude, came out as transgender — and she’s not holding back on support. In an interview with People magazine, the “Wayne’s World” icon opened up about Jude’s journey.

Jude’s announcement comes as Carrere is enjoying a career resurgence. She stars as Mrs. Kekoa in Disney’s new live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” which opened to rave reviews and topped the global box office with $325 million on its first weekend. Carrere first caught Hollywood’s eye at just 17, when she was discovered at a Waikiki grocery store and landed her debut in the summer set drama ”Aloha Summer.” She has since appeared in “General Hospital,” “True Lies,” and a slate of other productions.

While Carrere is thrilled to return to acting in “Lilo & Stitch,” she says motherhood remains her proudest role yet.

Tia Carrere is her son’s biggest supporter.

Carrere shared that Jude — born in September 2005 — has always marched to the beat of his own drum. The actress told People magazine that her son is not a fan of the spotlight but was proud to be stepping into his authentic self. She described him as an artist at heart with a huge heart for animals and people alike. Despite shying away from the spotlight, Jude recently stepped out solo on the red carpet for the live-action “Lilo & Stitch” premiere — taking his mom’s place in front of the cameras while she filmed overseas.

“He’s more introverted, so he definitely won’t go into acting or singing like I did,” Carrere said. “But he’s a great artist. I don’t know what he’ll do! Maybe become a doctor or work with animals. He’s working with animals right now.” She went on to reveal that Jude is very confident in his skin and has become the “therapist” of his friend group.

She added: “He’s very matter-of-fact. He knows who he is, and he’s very happy.”

More celebrities are openly supporting their transgender children.

Celebrities are stepping up in a major way to champion their transgender kids — celebrating milestones and calling out haters. Comedian Marlon Wayans turned social media into a rainbow runway in June 2024, posting a series of Pride Month photos to champion his trans son Kai. He clapped back at critics in real time — decked out in silver pants and pride pins.

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQIA+ community I show my support. Zero f*** what people think,” Wayans wrote on Instagram via People magazine. “If I lost you… GOOD! Your hateful a** never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

NBA legend Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union made headlines when their daughter Zaya publicly embraced her identity at age 12—and the family has never looked back. Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are also fiercely proud of their daughter Kai Schreiber, who came out as trans in her early teens. Oscar winners Annette Bening and Warren Beatty have openly supported their eldest child, Stephen Ira Beatty, since 2012.

Cheers to these parents for seeing their children and allowing them to live life as they please.

Who’s your favorite celebrity parent proudly showing love and support for their kids? Comment below!