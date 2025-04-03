BY: DM Published 9 hours ago

According to The Williams Institute, 1.6 million Americans identify as transgender. However, these voices are often unheard and left to fend for themselves. Thankfully, LGBTQIA+ activists have never been afraid to fight for change. Transgender activists are making strides in the community – serving looks while championing visibility. Here are seven trailblazing transgender activists you should be following.

1. Raquel Willis

Raquel Willis is the powerhouse Black trans activist, writer, and media strategist who’s been the executive editor of Out magazine. She’s been an active participant in the community, appearing at events like the 2017 Women’s March and co-founding the Gender Liberation Movement. Willis is also a bit of a fashion icon. She often shows up to parades and protests wearing bold, over-the-top looks, but she never distracts from the fight for transgender rights.

Advertisement

2. Rose Montoya

Model Rose Montoya is a content creator and transgender rights activist. She has modeled for Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty and uses her platform to educate on transgender issues. In 2021, Montoya was recognized among Out Magazine’s “18 LGBTQ+ Policy Makers and Advocates Changing the World.”

3. Erin Reed

Advertisement

Journalist and transgender rights activist Erin Reed is known for her newsletter “Erin in the Morning,” which focuses on legislation affecting LGBTQIA+ individuals. In 2024, she received the Jeanne Córdova Award from NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, and was honored with the Outstanding Blog award at the GLAAD Media Awards.

4. Tiq Milan

Advertisement

Writer Tiq Milan is an activist who has also served as the national spokesperson for GLAAD. His work focuses on LGBTQIA+ advocacy, and he’s been recognized as a leader in the Black LGBTQIA+ community. Milan, who boasts more than 25,000 followers on Instagram, often uses his platform to amplify conversations about trans rights and other issues impacting the community.

5. Geena Rocero

Geena Rocero is a TED speaker who has been fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights for years. She is the founder of Gender Proud, a media company that produces content about the transgender community. The Manila native has made it a point to share her story whenever she can, with hopes of inspiring others to live their truth. “I never had the courage to share my story, not because I thought what I am is wrong, but because of how the world treats those of us who wish to break free,” she told Out Leadership. “I want to do my best to help others live their truth without shame and terror.”

Advertisement

6. CeCé Telfer

In 2019, CeCé Telfer sprinted into history as the first openly transgender athlete to snatch an NCAA championship. Off the track, she’s advocating for trans inclusion in sports by continuing to share her story. Telfer has since released a book titled, “Make It Count: My Fight to Become the First Transgender Olympic Runner,” which chronicles her journey as a trans athlete.

7. Rukshana Kapali

Advertisement

Rukshana Kapali is a Nepalese transgender activist and law student who’s been filing cases left and right against the government to push for policy changes. In November 2024, she made Nepal history by winning full legal recognition as a woman, TIME reports.

Following these activists will not only keep you informed but also inspired. These freedom fighters regularly share content that will help educate members of the LGBTQIA+ community, while also keeping them entertained.

Who are your favorite transgender activists to follow on social media? Comment below!