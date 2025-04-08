Mel B and Eddie Murphy’s Teen Angel Celebrates 18th Birthday with Rare Photos from Mom: ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’

BY: Walker Published 49 minutes ago

Raising a child to 18 is no easy feat, and singer Melanie “Mel B” Brown is celebrating.

Last week, the singer, 49, shared a series of rare photos on her Instagram as she celebrated Angel’s milestone 18th birthday. In the photos, the teenager can be seen smiling with his mom and enjoying time with friends, as well as posing with family in some throwback photos.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ANGEL !!! I cannot believe youre 18 You are so special and so bright and so talented!!” wrote Mel B, who shares her child with ex Eddie Murphy.

“I couldnt be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but youll forever be my babyyyy I hop you keep chasing yor dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been my Angel. Love you always.”

The Spice Girls star is mom to three kids — Angel and daughters Phoenix, 26, and Madison, 13.

Although Mel B may be one of the most iconic pop stars ever, her kids don’t seem to think of her as anything other than mom. While appearing on a January 2024 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the singer talked with host Jennifer Hudson about receiving an honor from the Queen, which led Hudson to ask if Mel B’s kids think she is cool.

“No. I mean, I’ve got a 12-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 24-year-old,” Mel B said at the time. “I mean my 24-year-old thinks I’m kind of cool now because all my clothes have come back ’round in fashion.”

“So my oldest daughter, she goes into my wardrobes and I see her stealing things. But I’m, oh well. It’s fine,” she said.

“So do they know their mom is a Spice Girl?” Hudson asked.

“I don’t think they care that I’m a Spice Girl,” Mel B responded, laughing. “I mean I was playing my music the other day before we went to see Hamilton, and I was like, ‘Hey kids, who do you think this is?’ And they were like, ‘I don’t know, is it Lady Gaga?’ I was like, ‘No.'”

“‘What kind of music is this Mommy?’ I was like, ‘It’s Spice Girls music that we wrote.’ They were like, ‘Really?'” she remembered.

“But I think with their friends, I’m kind of cool,” Mel B said.

Back in 2017, Mel B shared some insight into Angel’s personality, telling PEOPLE in 2017 that he is an independent and inventive person.

“Angel is very much in [his] own little world and very creative with the computer and making things and decorating [his] room,” Brown shared of her teen at the time.

via: People