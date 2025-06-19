Kylie Kelce Addresses Fans ‘Drooling Over’ Husband Jason, Sets Boundaries

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Kylie Kelce is shutting down Jason Kelce’s commentators on his recent “thirst traps.”

On a recent episode, posted June 19, of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 33-year-old addressed the fans that commented on her husband’s photos.

“We’ve got some people in these comments, they are f–king around,” she said. “F–king around because they’re saying things like how fine my husband is or they would like a piece, or they’re doing the little drool emoji.”

“Imma need you to sit down, put your tongues back in your mouth and be respectful,” she continued.

The mother of four, who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley with the NFL player, cleared up that while she understands the sentiments behind the comments — and the urges — she has to draw the line somewhere.

“That man is a father to my children and also, agreed. If I were not trying to be an adult, I would also be commenting those things on my husband’s thirst traps, ’cause same,” she confessed.

She went on to specify that she’d allow “heart eyes” to be commented on his photos and does accept when fans mention that he’s married.

“But that’s mine. That’s mine,” she said. “So Imma need you to get your drool comments out of there, specifically.”

“I see it here and there, ‘Respectfully to Kylie,’ or ‘If I didn’t know that Kylie would come for me,’ and then they say what they want to say — real recognizes real,” Kylie continued.

“I really appreciate you at least acknowledging me before you drool all over my husband. That’s respectful. But that’s mine ’til the end of time, that’s mine. And just a reminder, a gentle reminder, he’s not on TikTok, but you know who is? Me. And if I catch you on my doomscroll and you are f–king around, you might find out,” she said, finishing her thought.

In the documentary Kelce, the former Eagles center admitted it was love at first sight for him with Kylie.

“Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” Jason said about their first date.

The pair met on Tinder in 2014 dating for four years until they tied the knot in 2018. The following year, they welcomed their first daughter … and he’s been hers ever since.

via: TooFab

