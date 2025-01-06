Zendaya Reportedly Engaged to Tom Holland

BY: LBS STAFF Published 18 mins ago

Zendaya is reportedly engaged to Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking the next step in their relationship … because they’re engaged!!!

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … the “Spider Man” star popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s … dropping to one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States.

Advertisement

We’re told Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement — it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal — instead, it was very romantic and intimate.

Our sources say the family wasn’t there … it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya.

Zendaya showed off her massive engagement ring Sunday at the Golden Globes … and it looks like Tom spared no expense, because the diamond is HUGE.

Tom and Zendaya started dating back in 2021 … several years after meeting on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Advertisement

They instantly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples … even though they’re extremely private and rarely comment on their relationship.

Our sources say Tom and Zendaya haven’t started planning their wedding yet … they’ve both got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up, so we’re told it will be a bit before they dip into wedding planning.

Mazel Tov!!!

via: TMZ

Advertisement