Queer and Proud: 5 LGBTQIA+ ‘Real Housewives’ Stars You Should Know

The “Real Housewives” franchise has aired on Bravo for nearly two decades. Throughout this time, we have seen many of our LGBTQIA+ family represented on the show. Whether it was a housewife, family member, or friend, LGBTQIA+ representation has been consistent.

The franchise was created in response to the popularity of the “Desperate Housewives ” show. Scott Dunlop, the show’s original producer, decided to develop the franchise after he moved to Coto de Caza, Calif., in 1986.

He saw many different archetypes in the neighborhood, including “tennis b*tches” and “men of leisure.” His original plan was to create a short film. However, with reality TV making a hit amongst its audience, he saw the perfect opportunity.

In 2006, the first “Real Housewives” dropped. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” was the first of many to open the gates of true reality TV.

In 2020, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” introduced the first openly gay son of one of the residents. Brooks Marks, the son of Meredith Marks, revealed his sexuality on an episode in November 2020.

After the announcement of Brooks Marks’ sexuality, the franchise continued to represent the community with many more LGBTQIA+ members. Cynthia Bailey’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, revealed in 2019 that she was sexually fluid. In addition, the “RHOA” franchise has seen its share of LGBTQIA+ cast members and friends on the show, such as Miss Lawrence and Dwight Eubanks.

Keep reading to get the scoop on the LGBTQIA+ “Real Housewives” cast members who have been a part of the franchise.

1. Braunwyn Windham

Braunwyn Windham appeared on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Seasons 14 and 15. During her time on the show, she was married to Sean Windham. They have seven children together. However, during an interview with GLAAD, she stated that she liked women and that she was gay.

2. Julia Lemigova

Former Russian model and beauty queen Julia Lemigova is also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. She appeared on Season 4 of the “RHOM” and is currently married to tennis star Martina Navratilova.

3. Jenna Lyons

Jeanna Lyons, former creative director and president of J.Crew, is queer! During the BravoCon 2022, the network announced her appearance on “The Real Housewives of New York” for Season 14, per People magazine.

4. Noella Bergener

Former model Noella Bergener joined the cast of the “RHOC” in 2021. Unfortunately, she only appeared on the show for one season. Bergener made history as the first Black and openly bisexual woman on the show.

5. Kandi Burruss

Although Kandi Burruss has decided to leave the “RHOA” for now, she stands as the longest-serving cast member on the show. After lesbian accusations surfaced about Burruss, via Porsha Williams, fans questioned the multihyphenate’s sexuality. However, in a February 2017 interview with Rolling Out, Burruss revealed that she is bisexual.

Queer or not, these women have delivered entertaining storylines for viewers over the years. From Atlanta to Salt Lake City, you can count on Bravo’s franchise to showcase LGBTQIA+ representation, and we love to see it.

Who is your favorite LGBTQIA+ “Real Housewives” cast member? Comment below!