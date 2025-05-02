BY: DM Published 9 hours ago

No one is more hard-headed than a wealthy, old dude, and Shannon Sharpe is no exception. The NFL legend has found himself in hot water, after his now 20-year-old ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse. Gabriella Zuniga filed a $50 million lawsuit against Sharpe, claiming she fell victim to an emotionally, physically, and sexually abusive man.

The filing has sparked strong reactions online. While some have questioned the validity of Zuniga’s claims, many of Sharpe’s fans have expressed disappointment upon learning that the 56-year-old was allegedly involved with someone more than 30 years younger. Netizens have since pointed out that Sharpe was once warned that his actions could have unwanted consequences.

Mo’Nique warned Shannon Sharpe about dating young girls.

During a conversation on “Club Shay Shay,” the Oscar-winning comedienne turned the tables on the former NFL star, giving him some grown-folk advice that he clearly wasn’t ready to receive. Mo’Nique frankly suggested that Sharpe avoid dating younger women, as he is 56 years old.

“You don’t need a 26-year-old girl,” she said. “You don’t need no 36-year-old girl. This is your auntie talking to you. Take your old a** and get you an old b**** out there that can love you old. You’re trying to hang out with these young b****es, and you just can’t do it, Shannon.”

Sharpe has denied the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, and has since stepped away from his hosting duties at ESPN.

Opinion: Old heads should stay in their dating lane.

Shannon Sharpe is 56. A Hall of Fame tight end, media mogul, and host of one of the biggest podcasts in the game. The man’s resume is solid. But when your dating pool includes women who were still learning long division during your ESPN prime, we got to raise a brow.

When a man in his 50s dates someone who just became legal, the dynamic is rarely equal. Life experience, financial status, and emotional maturity all tilt one way. Sure, it’s legal, but legality doesn’t always mean ethically or emotionally healthy. When the older partner holds all the keys — money, influence, access — it becomes less about love and more about control, even unintentionally.

Moreover, it puts young women in positions they may not fully grasp until years later. A 19-year-old might feel grown, but navigating relationships with men twice their age often leaves them learning hard lessons instead of building healthy bonds.

And for men like Sharpe — wealthy, powerful, and constantly in the spotlight — it’s a slippery slope. Dating someone young enough to be your daughter doesn’t just look questionable; it opens the door for exploitation, whether emotional, financial, or psychological. It can also damage your brand, especially in an era where accountability culture will pull your receipts.

Mo’Nique, a veteran of life and love, knew what she was doing. Her advice wasn’t shade, it was a protective big-sister moment. Seemingly rooted in wisdom and deep love for Black men who sometimes need a reminder that just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

